Church receives commendation from the Legislature of American Samoa

The Senate and the House of Representatives of American Samoa recently passed a resolution commending and congratulating The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the recent groundbreaking of the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple.

The resolution was passed during a joint session after a visit by Elder K. Brett Nattress of the Pacific Area Presidency, who presided at the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 30. Elder Nattress met with American Samoa Senate President Tuaolo M. Fruean, Vice Speaker of the House Fetu Fetui Jr. and other members of the Senate and Legislature on Friday, Nov. 5. In addition to other topics, Elder Nattress spoke of the purpose of temples and expressed his appreciation for the support of government leaders in the territory, reported the Pacific Newsroom.

“The Church has a long history in these beautiful islands and we appreciate the continued support of the territory for our members,” said Elder Nattress. “The new temple in Pago Pago will allow them to worship closer to home and bring strength to families here.”

The resolution states, “On behalf of the people of American Samoa, the Legislature commends the Church for its distinguished work [in which] it exemplifies goodness … and support for our territory.”

The Senate Resolution also expressed the gratitude of the territory for the Church’s humanitarian efforts for the people of American Samoa. These include contributions to the LBJ Medical Center of advanced equipment and missionary doctors, assistance to families all over the island during natural disasters, and the preservation of valuable statistical records.

