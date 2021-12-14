Tonga’s first ever ward for young single adults met as a congregation for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Henry Liutai, who has been called to serve as bishop of the Liahona YSA Ward, Nuku’alofa Tonga Liahona Stake, knows that the new ward “will be a wonderful blessing for the young adults in our area,” he said in a release on the Church’s Pacific Newsroom. Young single adult wards are for those 18 to 30.

According to Bishop Liutai, the ward will focus on missionary work as ward members help to spread the restored gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the island. He also hopes to help those in the ward come closer to Jesus Christ.

“It is such a beautiful and historic thing to be part of and I can’t wait to enjoy this ward together with my fellow YSAs,” member Eric Tautua’a said.