A full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, serving in the Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan East Mission — has passed away.

Elder Tshiama Anaclet Tshiama, 24, from Luputa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 19, said Church spokesman Sam Penrod in a statement released Thursday, Dec. 23.

“Shortly after awaking in the morning, he was found unresponsive by his companion,” Penrod said. “He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

“His cause of death remains unknown at this time, but preliminary reports suggest it is the result of an undiagnosed medical condition.”

Funeral plans are still being finalized.

“We send our love to Elder Tshiama’s family and to all those who served alongside him during his missionary service and pray they will feel the peace of the Savior’s during this difficult time,” Penrod said.