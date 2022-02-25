With the ongoing armed conflict in eastern Europe, questions have arisen about the status of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ full-time missionaries in Ukraine and full-time volunteers in Russia.

Last month, the Church temporarily reassigned full-time missionaries from the Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova and Ukraine Dnipro missions to locations outside of Ukraine. The announcement came in a Jan. 24 statement from Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Penrod said the Church currently has no foreign full-time volunteers in Russia.

“I can confirm that as of mid-February, approximately 50 young volunteers have taken assignments outside of Russia, given the recent recommendation of many foreign governments advising against travel to Russia,” he said.

“Local church meetings and services remain under the direction of local members, who serve as lay leaders in their congregations. The message of peace, love, and hope in our Savior Jesus Christ continues to be lived and practiced in strict observance of all legal regulations.”