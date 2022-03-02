All-virtual RootsTech 2022 invites to ‘Choose Connection’

RootsTech Connect 2022 will feature seven keynote speakers from around the world. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Rosana Soares, top left, will speak at Family Discovery Day on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
RootsTech Connect 2022 will feature seven keynote speakers from around the world. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Rosana Soares, top left, will speak at Family Discovery Day on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; FamilySearch.org; Screenshot from YouTube; provided by Jen Allen

RootsTech 2022, a family history celebration, will be all-virtual for the second year in a row. Traditionally held in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, RootsTech was forced to go virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an unprecedented experiment that attracted 1 million visitors from 240 countries and territories. 

The three-day global family history celebration will be March 3-5 and registration is free. Main sessions will be streamed in 11 languages, with other sessions available in more than 30 languages. There are seven international keynote speakers. This year’s theme is “Choose Connection.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, will be the featured keynote speakers at RootsTech 2022 Family Discovery Day on March 5.

Here’s more about RootsTech 2022:

Recent news

Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction 

Family Discovery Day

Keynote speaker announcements

RootsTech Connect 2021 

More on family history from the Church News