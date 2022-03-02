All-virtual RootsTech 2022 invites to ‘Choose Connection’

RootsTech 2022, a family history celebration, will be all-virtual for the second year in a row. Traditionally held in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, RootsTech was forced to go virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an unprecedented experiment that attracted 1 million visitors from 240 countries and territories.

The three-day global family history celebration will be March 3-5 and registration is free. Main sessions will be streamed in 11 languages, with other sessions available in more than 30 languages. There are seven international keynote speakers. This year’s theme is “Choose Connection.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, will be the featured keynote speakers at RootsTech 2022 Family Discovery Day on March 5.

