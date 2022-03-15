The Ghana Police Association tried for years to create a simpler, kinder program for victims of domestic violence. Now they have a new facility in Accra, Ghana, for women and children in need.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other contributors helped fund the new “one-stop center,” reported Africa Newsroom. The center was dedicated on Jan. 11, 2022.

The facility includes a clinic, laboratory, counseling, social welfare, legal aid, investigations, temporary shelters, child friendly courts, children’s interview room, playroom, conference room and a training room.

It will be known as Domestic Violence & Victims Support Unit, or DOVVSU for short. Donated items included: a water borehole, televisions, office desks, swivel chairs, visitor and waiting room chairs, office cabinets, sofas, soap dishes, wall sensor sanitizer dispensers, and water dispensers.

The Church has a long-term relationship with the police association and DOVVSU. The services that were supplied for the victims and the survivors are essential in continuing the care for this important part of the community, said Africa Newsroom.