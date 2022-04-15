Church donates more than 9 tons of food and water to flooded Peru city

Civic leaders and leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hand out food and water in Jaén, Peru, on April 8, 2022. The Church donated more than 9 tons of food after intense rains and flooding affected the city.
Civic leaders and leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hand out food and water in Jaén, Peru, on April 8, 2022. The Church donated more than 9 tons of food after intense rains and flooding affected the city. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates food and water for victims of the rains and landslides in the city of Jaén in the Cajamarca region of Peru on April 8, 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates food and water for victims of the rains and landslides in the city of Jaén in the Cajamarca region of Peru on April 8, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donate food and water for victims of the rains and landslides in the city of Jaén in the Cajamarca region of Peru on April 8, 2022.
Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donate food and water for victims of the rains and landslides in the city of Jaén in the Cajamarca region of Peru on April 8, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donate food and water for flooding victims in the city of Jaén, Peru, on April 8, 2022.
Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donate food and water for flooding victims in the city of Jaén, Peru, on April 8, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Intense rains in the Cajamarca region of Peru caused the Chamaya river to overflow last month, flooding the city of Jaén. Landslides and erosion affected houses, bridges and crops.

In response, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently delivered food and water to the city, reported the Church’s Peru Newsroom.

The Church donated 600 bags of food and 600 20-liter boxes of water on Friday, April 8, at the Los Aromos sports complex in Jaén. Each bag had 15 kilos of basic food supplies, including: evaporated milk, prepared flour, oatmeal, canned tuna, lentils, sugar, oil, noodles and rice. The total of 600 bags means more than 9 tons of food were donated.

Richard Castro Mendoza, a counselor in the Jaén Peru Stake presidency, and Johel Valdivia Manrique, from the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services department, made the formal delivery.

Peru’s first lady, Lilia Paredes Navarro, and other government leaders thanked the Church for its help, which made it possible to serve the most vulnerable and needy people after the flooding. They explained that the food and water would be given to families, the elderly and people with disabilities. 