Church donates more than 9 tons of food and water to flooded Peru city

Intense rains in the Cajamarca region of Peru caused the Chamaya river to overflow last month, flooding the city of Jaén. Landslides and erosion affected houses, bridges and crops.

In response, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently delivered food and water to the city, reported the Church’s Peru Newsroom.

The Church donated 600 bags of food and 600 20-liter boxes of water on Friday, April 8, at the Los Aromos sports complex in Jaén. Each bag had 15 kilos of basic food supplies, including: evaporated milk, prepared flour, oatmeal, canned tuna, lentils, sugar, oil, noodles and rice. The total of 600 bags means more than 9 tons of food were donated.

Richard Castro Mendoza, a counselor in the Jaén Peru Stake presidency, and Johel Valdivia Manrique, from the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services department, made the formal delivery.

Peru’s first lady, Lilia Paredes Navarro, and other government leaders thanked the Church for its help, which made it possible to serve the most vulnerable and needy people after the flooding. They explained that the food and water would be given to families, the elderly and people with disabilities.