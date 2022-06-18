Missionary serving in Mexico dies in bicycle accident

A full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in Mexico City, Mexico, died Friday, June 17, from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident.

Elder Francisco Rene Lamadrid, 22, a member of the Mérida Mexico Itzimna Stake, had been serving in the Mexico Mexico City East Mission since 2021, said Church spokesman Sam Penrod in a statement published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“Elder Lamadrid, who was wearing a helmet, was unable to negotiate a turn at the bottom of a steep hill due to slippery conditions,” Penrod said.

“We send our love and condolences to Elder Lamadrid’s family and friends as well as the missionaries he has served alongside for the past 15 months. We pray they will each be sustained with the love of the Savior at this difficult time.”