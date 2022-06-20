More than half of stakes in Europe are in what 3 countries?

Of the Church’s 130 stakes in Europe, a little more than a third are based in the United Kingdom, or, more officially, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Add the 15 in Spain and 14 in Germany, and that accounts for more than half of stakes in Europe.
Of the 45 stakes in the U.K., 37 are in England, five in Scotland, two in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.
Ten years ago, the European countries had 115 stakes. Two countries saw increases of three or more stakes: Spain growing from 10 at the close of 2011 to 15 as of Dec. 31, 2021; and Italy from seven to 10.
Albania and the Czech Republic now each have one stake, organized in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
The number of stakes in the U.K. and Germany is the same as 10 years ago. No country in Europe has fewer stakes now than it did in 2011.
