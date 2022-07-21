Church refurbishes Congolese school in central Africa

Children and teachers at the Badiadingi Institute — a large military school in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — now have an almost completely new school after immense refurbishments done by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The work and donations included:

2 5,000-liter water cisterns

1 large multipurpose room

50 sewing machines

500 school desks

28 classrooms

17 toilets

8 offices

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Binza Stake President Didier M. Mutombo, who is also a Church Welfare and Self-Reliance Services manager for the area, said the Church was motivated to support the country’s education ministry to improve the school.

“These young people you see today, we were in their place a few years ago,” he said at the May 18 ribbon cutting and handover ceremony, which included a large number of students, dignitaries and officials.

Some of the fifty sewing machines donated to the Badiadingi Institute in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 18, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In her remarks, Amita Namisia, the deputy minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, was deeply grateful for the Church and its vision to support children, education and ultimately self-reliance.

“In our current world, it is really unusual to see a church support a school that it does not manage,” she said in French. “This should serve as an example not only for denominations religious but to all men of good will.”

“I share my joy with the beneficiaries and the generosity expressed by The Church of Latter-day Saints, to which I express all the gratitude of the ministry, for having decided to invest not in a lucrative activity but in their responsibilities of the tomorrow,” Namisia said.

The donation of school desks and benches, as well as the sewing machines and refurbished classrooms and offices will help support education for many students and their teachers at the school, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

After the event, President Mutombo told members of the media, “Our motivation is to be able to show our love through concrete works. We preach with deeds and we must show our love even to people who are not of our faith.”