Timeline: Notable events in the 90-year history of the Church News

Since the Church Section first rolled off the presses on April 4, 1931, its editors, reporters and photographers have been covering the events of leaders and members around the world. This is a list of notable events from the pages of the Church News. Please note that this is not all-inclusive. Read more about the history of the Church News through the eyes of its editors here.

April 4, 1931: First edition of the “Church Section” is printed.

April 1936: Formal welfare program is introduced.

Oct. 6, 1939: First Presidency delivers message on world peace.

The first Church News Almanac was published in 1974. Credit: Church News archives

June 5, 1943: Church Section becomes the Church News.

September 1945: Missionary work restarts internationally after WWII.

Feb. 4, 1946: Elder Ezra Taft Benson arrives in Europe.

1947: Church reaches 1 million members.

1952: Systematic Program for Teaching the Gospel is published.

Sept. 11, 1955: The first temple in Europse, the Swiss Temple, is dedicated.

President David O. McKay speaks intently in 1958, about a year before his famous “every member a missionary” address of 1959. Credit: Photo courtesy Church Historical Department

April 6, 1959: President David O. McKay issues the “Every member a missionary” slogan.

March 1960: Church Correlation starts.

1974: First Church News Almanac is published.

Oct. 3, 1975: First Quorum of the Seventy is organized.

June 9, 1978: Revelation on the priesthood is announced.

April 6, 1980: Church’s 150th anniversary.

President Spencer W. Kimball in first satellite address. Credit: Photo by Dell Van Orden and Howard C. Moore President Spencer W. Kimball is with President Gordon B. Hinckley and Elder Hugh W. Pinnock in Fayette, N.Y., for first satellite address. Credit: Photo Dell Van Orden and Howard C. Moore President Kimball addresses conference via satellite from Whitmer farmhouse in New York in 1980. Credit: Deseret Morning News file photo

Oct. 3, 1981: Church satellite system is installed.

April 1, 1982: Church reaches 5 million members.

Jan. 27, 1985: Churchwide fast is held for Africa

1995: Church News launches its website.

Sept. 23, 1995: President Gordon B. Hinckley issues “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

The Monticello Utah Temple was the first completed small temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Oct. 4, 1997: Small temple plan is announced.

November 1997: Church reaches 10 million members.

February 2000: The 100 millionth copy of the Book of Mormon is printed.

Oct. 1, 2000: 100th operating temple is dedicated.

Dorothy Johnson, far right, of Appleton, Wisconsin, joins in on the Hosanna Shout during the dedication of the Conference Center in the Sunday morning session of the October 2000 general conference. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News Thousands gathered April 2, 2000, for the general conference Sunday morning session in the new Conference Center. President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the dedication of the massive structure. The building has played host to general conference sessions and many other Church and civic events. The Conference Center marks its 10th anniversary this year. Credit: Deseret News file photo

Oct. 7-8, 2000: Conference Center is dedicated.

March 31, 2001: Perpetual Education Fund is announced.

In the days leading up to the dedication of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple June 27-30, 2002, members of the Church News staff and a Deseret News photographer set up shop in the Printing Office, home of the Times and Seasons. From left: Shaun Stahle, Gerry Avant, R. Scott Lloyd, Jason Swensen and Jeffrey D. Allred. Credit: Elder Jay Price, Deseret News The Nauvoo Illinois Temple from the roof on June 23, 2002. Credit: Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred Crowds leave the Nauvoo Illinois Temple after the first dedication session on June 27, 2002. President Gordon B. Hinckley applies mortar to the time capsule coverstone at the Nauvoo Illinois Temple on June 27, 2002. Credit: Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred On June 25, 2002, members of the Church News staff and a Deseret News photographer posed outside the Printing Office in Old Nauvoo, where the Times and Seasons newspaper was published. Kneeling from left: Jason Swensen, Jeffrey D. Allred, R. Scott Lloyd. At back: Gerry Avant and Shaun Stahle. Credit: Elder Jay Price, Deseret News

June 27, 2002: Rebuilt Nauvoo Illinois Temple is dedicated.

Dec. 23, 2005: 200th anniversary of the birth of Joseph Smith.

The original Book of Commandments and Revelations, the new facsimile edition of the Joseph Smith Papers, the first edition of the Joseph Smith Papers and a triple combination Friday, Sept. 11, 2009. Credit: Jason Olson, Deseret News, Deseret News

Nov. 26, 2008: First volume of the Joseph Smith Papers project is published.

October 2012: Missionary age change is announced.

October 2013: Church reaches 15 million members.

March 20, 2016: 150th operating temple is dedicated.

February 2017: BYU-Pathway Worldwide is created.

May 9, 2018: Church News publishes its first video on YouTube.

April 2019: Ministering replaces home and visiting teaching.

March 2020: Temples worldwide close due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Church members worship at home.

In a video shown during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference broadcast on April 5, 2020, President Russell M. Nelson reads a new proclamation in the Sacred Grove. The proclamation is titled, “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.” Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

April 2020: 200th anniversary of the First Vision; A proclamation “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” is announced.

The Salt Lake Temple capstone and time capsule in Salt Lake City on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Crews remove the capstone after the Angel Moroni statue is removed from atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Workers completing the Salt Lake Temple in 1893 pose for a picture on the spire below the Cyrus Dallin statue of the angel Moroni. Credit: Church History Library

May 2020: The angel Moroni and capstone of the Salt Lake Temple is removed as part of an extensive renovation and the time capsule in the capstone is opened.

Oct. 20, 2020: Church News launches its podcast.