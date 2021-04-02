Timeline: Notable events in the 90-year history of the Church News

The front page of the new Church News Section that ran in the Deseret News on April 4, 1931.
The front page of the new Church News Section that ran in the Deseret News on April 4, 1931. Credit: Church News archives
This announcement ran on the front page of the Deseret News on April 3, 1931, about the new Church News Section.
This announcement ran on the front page of the Deseret News on April 3, 1931, about the new Church News Section. Credit: Deseret News archives
President Joseph Fielding Smith, 10th president of the Church, relaxes with the Sept. 19, 1970, Church News in his office. The cover photo is of him and his wife Sister Jessie Evans Smith while visiting Hawaii.
President Joseph Fielding Smith, 10th president of the Church, relaxes with the Sept. 19, 1970, Church News in his office. The cover photo is of him and his wife Sister Jessie Evans Smith while visiting Hawaii. Credit: Church News archives
Workers put up a sign during construction of the Bern Switzerland Temple in the early 1950s.
Workers put up a sign during construction of the Bern Switzerland Temple in the early 1950s. Credit: Deseret News archives, Deseret News archives
Second from the left, President William F. Perschon of the Swiss-Austrian mission, Elder Samuel E. Bringhurst, president of the new temple, Church President David O. McKay and Elder Richard L. Evans of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles leave the Bern Switzerland Temple following a dedicatory session on Sept. 11, 1955. The Swiss Temple was the first in Europe.
Second from the left, President William F. Perschon of the Swiss-Austrian mission, Elder Samuel E. Bringhurst, president of the new temple, Church President David O. McKay and Elder Richard L. Evans of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles leave the Bern Switzerland Temple following a dedicatory session on Sept. 11, 1955. The Swiss Temple was the first in Europe. Credit: Deseret News Archives
Undated 1930s photo shows men and teams harvesting crops during the Depression. They were part of a new general unemployment relief plan that included labor, raising crops and storehouses, forerunner to today's vast Welfare Services.
Undated 1930s photo shows men and teams harvesting crops during the Depression. They were part of a new general unemployment relief plan that included labor, raising crops and storehouses, forerunner to today’s vast Welfare Services.
President David O. McKay speaks intently in 1958, about a year before his famous "every member a missionary" address of 1959.
President David O. McKay speaks intently in 1958, about a year before his famous “every member a missionary” address of 1959. Credit: Photo courtesy Church Historical Department
President Spencer W. Kimball in the first satellite address.
President Spencer W. Kimball in the first satellite address. Credit: Photo by Dell Van Orden and Howard C. Moore
President Spencer W. Kimball is with President Gordon B. Hinckley and Elder Hugh W. Pinnock in Fayette, N.Y., for first satellite address.
President Spencer W. Kimball is with President Gordon B. Hinckley and Elder Hugh W. Pinnock in Fayette, N.Y., for first satellite address. Credit: Photo Dell Van Orden and Howard C. Moore
Thousands gathered April 2, 2000, for the general conference Sunday morning session in the new Conference Center. President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the dedication of the massive structure.
Thousands gathered April 2, 2000, for the general conference Sunday morning session in the new Conference Center. President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the dedication of the massive structure. Credit: Deseret News file photo
Dorothy Johnson, far right, of Appleton, Wisconsin, joins in on the Hosanna Shout during the dedication of the Conference Center in the Sunday morning session of the October 2000 general conference.
Dorothy Johnson, far right, of Appleton, Wisconsin, joins in on the Hosanna Shout during the dedication of the Conference Center in the Sunday morning session of the October 2000 general conference. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News
President Gordon B. Hinckley at the cornerstone with media at the Boston Massachusetts Temple dedication.
President Gordon B. Hinckley at the cornerstone with media at the Boston Massachusetts Temple dedication. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Boston Massachusetts Temple
The Boston Massachusetts Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Credit: IRI
The Monticello Utah Temple was the first completed small temple.
The Monticello Utah Temple was the first completed small temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
In the days leading up to the dedication of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple June 27-30, 2002, members of the Church News staff and a Deseret News photographer set up shop in the Printing Office, home of the Times and Seasons. From left: Shaun Stahle, Gerry Avant, Scott Lloyd, Jason Swensen and Jeffrey D. Allred.
In the days leading up to the dedication of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple June 27-30, 2002, members of the Church News staff and a Deseret News photographer set up shop in the Printing Office, home of the Times and Seasons. From left: Shaun Stahle, Gerry Avant, Scott Lloyd, Jason Swensen and Jeffrey D. Allred. Credit: Elder Jay Price, Deseret News
Crowds leave the Nauvoo temple after the first dedication session June 27th, 2002.
Crowds leave the Nauvoo temple after the first dedication session June 27th, 2002.
President Gordon B. Hinckley talks prior to applying mortar to the time capsule coverstone at the Nauvoo Illinois Temple June 27, 2002.
President Gordon B. Hinckley talks prior to applying mortar to the time capsule coverstone at the Nauvoo Illinois Temple June 27, 2002. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The original Book of Commandments and Revelations, the new facsimile edition of the Joseph Smith Papers, the first edition of the Joseph Smith Papers and a triple combination on Friday, Sept. 11, 2009.
The original Book of Commandments and Revelations, the new facsimile edition of the Joseph Smith Papers, the first edition of the Joseph Smith Papers and a triple combination on Friday, Sept. 11, 2009. Credit: Jason Olson, Deseret News, Deseret News
The Salt Lake Temple capstone and time capsule in Salt Lake City on Wednesday May 20, 2020.
The Salt Lake Temple capstone and time capsule in Salt Lake City on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Crews remove the capstone after the Angel Moroni statue is removed from atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Crews remove the capstone after the Angel Moroni statue is removed from atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Workers completing the Salt Lake Temple in 1893 pose for a picture on the spire below the Cyrus Dallin statue of the angel Moroni.
Workers completing the Salt Lake Temple in 1893 pose for a picture on the spire below the Cyrus Dallin statue of the angel Moroni. Credit: Church History Library
The Conference Center is vacant due to COVID-19 restrictions during the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
The Conference Center is vacant due to COVID-19 restrictions during the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
An empty Conference Center is pictured during the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The conference is being held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An empty Conference Center is pictured during the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The conference is being held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
In a video shown during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference broadcast on April 5, 2020, President Russell M. Nelson reads a new proclamation in the Sacred Grove. The proclamation is titled, "The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World."
In a video shown during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference broadcast on April 5, 2020, President Russell M. Nelson reads a new proclamation in the Sacred Grove. The proclamation is titled, “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.” Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
The Church News podcast
The Church News podcast Credit: Church News

Since the Church Section first rolled off the presses on April 4, 1931, its editors, reporters and photographers have been covering the events of leaders and members around the world. This is a list of notable events from the pages of the Church News. Please note that this is not all-inclusive. Read more about the history of the Church News through the eyes of its editors here.

April 4, 1931: First edition of the “Church Section” is printed.

April 1936: Formal welfare program is introduced.

Oct. 6, 1939: First Presidency delivers message on world peace.

The first Church News Almanac was published in 1974.
The first Church News Almanac was published in 1974. Credit: Church News archives

June 5, 1943: Church Section becomes the Church News.

September 1945: Missionary work restarts internationally after WWII.

Feb. 4, 1946: Elder Ezra Taft Benson arrives in Europe.

1947: Church reaches 1 million members.

1952: Systematic Program for Teaching the Gospel is published.

Sept. 11, 1955: The first temple in Europse, the Swiss Temple, is dedicated.

President David O. McKay speaks intently in 1958, about a year before his famous "every member a missionary" address of 1959.
President David O. McKay speaks intently in 1958, about a year before his famous “every member a missionary” address of 1959. Credit: Photo courtesy Church Historical Department

April 6, 1959: President David O. McKay issues the “Every member a missionary” slogan.

March 1960: Church Correlation starts.

1974: First Church News Almanac is published. 

Oct. 3, 1975: First Quorum of the Seventy is organized.

June 9, 1978: Revelation on the priesthood is announced.

April 6, 1980: Church’s 150th anniversary.

Read more: Church News turns 90 — Here’s a look back on nine decades of covering leaders, members and events

President Spencer W. Kimball in first satellite address.
President Spencer W. Kimball in first satellite address. Credit: Photo by Dell Van Orden and Howard C. Moore
President Spencer W. Kimball is with President Gordon B. Hinckley and Elder Hugh W. Pinnock in Fayette, N.Y., for first satellite address.
President Spencer W. Kimball is with President Gordon B. Hinckley and Elder Hugh W. Pinnock in Fayette, N.Y., for first satellite address. Credit: Photo Dell Van Orden and Howard C. Moore
President Kimball addresses conference via satellite from Whitmer farmhouse in New York in 1980.
President Kimball addresses conference via satellite from Whitmer farmhouse in New York in 1980. Credit: Deseret Morning News file photo

Oct. 3, 1981: Church satellite system is installed.

April 1, 1982: Church reaches 5 million members.

Jan. 27, 1985: Churchwide fast is held for Africa

1995: Church News launches its website.

Sept. 23, 1995: President Gordon B. Hinckley issues “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

The Monticello Utah Temple was the first completed small temple.
The Monticello Utah Temple was the first completed small temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Oct. 4, 1997: Small temple plan is announced.

November 1997: Church reaches 10 million members.

February 2000: The 100 millionth copy of the Book of Mormon is printed.

Oct. 1, 2000: 100th operating temple is dedicated.

Dorothy Johnson, far right, of Appleton, Wisconsin, joins in on the Hosanna Shout during the dedication of the Conference Center in the Sunday morning session of the October 2000 general conference.
Dorothy Johnson, far right, of Appleton, Wisconsin, joins in on the Hosanna Shout during the dedication of the Conference Center in the Sunday morning session of the October 2000 general conference. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Thousands gathered April 2, 2000, for the general conference Sunday morning session in the new Conference Center. President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the dedication of the massive structure. The building has played host to general conference sessions and many other Church and civic events. The Conference Center marks its 10th anniversary this year.
Thousands gathered April 2, 2000, for the general conference Sunday morning session in the new Conference Center. President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the dedication of the massive structure. The building has played host to general conference sessions and many other Church and civic events. The Conference Center marks its 10th anniversary this year. Credit: Deseret News file photo

Oct. 7-8, 2000: Conference Center is dedicated.

March 31, 2001: Perpetual Education Fund is announced.

In the days leading up to the dedication of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple June 27-30, 2002, members of the Church News staff and a Deseret News photographer set up shop in the Printing Office, home of the Times and Seasons. From left: Shaun Stahle, Gerry Avant, R. Scott Lloyd, Jason Swensen and Jeffrey D. Allred.
In the days leading up to the dedication of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple June 27-30, 2002, members of the Church News staff and a Deseret News photographer set up shop in the Printing Office, home of the Times and Seasons. From left: Shaun Stahle, Gerry Avant, R. Scott Lloyd, Jason Swensen and Jeffrey D. Allred. Credit: Elder Jay Price, Deseret News
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple from the roof on June 23, 2002.
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple from the roof on June 23, 2002. Credit: Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred
Crowds leave the Nauvoo Illinois Temple after the first dedication session on June 27, 2002.
Crowds leave the Nauvoo Illinois Temple after the first dedication session on June 27, 2002.
President Gordon B. Hinckley applies mortar to the time capsule coverstone at the Nauvoo Illinois Temple on June 27, 2002.
President Gordon B. Hinckley applies mortar to the time capsule coverstone at the Nauvoo Illinois Temple on June 27, 2002. Credit: Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred
On June 25, 2002, members of the Church News staff and a Deseret News photographer posed outside the Printing Office in Old Nauvoo, where the Times and Seasons newspaper was published. Kneeling from left: Jason Swensen, Jeffrey D. Allred, R. Scott Lloyd. At back: Gerry Avant and Shaun Stahle.
On June 25, 2002, members of the Church News staff and a Deseret News photographer posed outside the Printing Office in Old Nauvoo, where the Times and Seasons newspaper was published. Kneeling from left: Jason Swensen, Jeffrey D. Allred, R. Scott Lloyd. At back: Gerry Avant and Shaun Stahle. Credit: Elder Jay Price, Deseret News

June 27, 2002: Rebuilt Nauvoo Illinois Temple is dedicated.

Dec. 23, 2005: 200th anniversary of the birth of Joseph Smith.

Read more: What it really means to President Ballard, Elder Christofferson to be at Joseph Smith’s birthplace

The original Book of Commandments and Revelations, the new facsimile edition of the Joseph Smith Papers, the first edition of the Joseph Smith Papers and a triple combination Friday, Sept. 11, 2009.
The original Book of Commandments and Revelations, the new facsimile edition of the Joseph Smith Papers, the first edition of the Joseph Smith Papers and a triple combination Friday, Sept. 11, 2009. Credit: Jason Olson, Deseret News, Deseret News

Nov. 26, 2008: First volume of the Joseph Smith Papers project is published.

October 2012: Missionary age change is announced.

October 2013: Church reaches 15 million members.

March 20, 2016: 150th operating temple is dedicated.

February 2017: BYU-Pathway Worldwide is created.

May 9, 2018: Church News publishes its first video on YouTube.

April 2019: Ministering replaces home and visiting teaching.

March 2020: Temples worldwide close due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Church members worship at home.

In a video shown during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference broadcast on April 5, 2020, President Russell M. Nelson reads a new proclamation in the Sacred Grove. The proclamation is titled, "The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World."
In a video shown during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference broadcast on April 5, 2020, President Russell M. Nelson reads a new proclamation in the Sacred Grove. The proclamation is titled, “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.” Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

April 2020: 200th anniversary of the First Vision; A proclamation “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” is announced.

The Salt Lake Temple capstone and time capsule in Salt Lake City on Wednesday May 20, 2020.
The Salt Lake Temple capstone and time capsule in Salt Lake City on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Crews remove the capstone after the Angel Moroni statue is removed from atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Crews remove the capstone after the Angel Moroni statue is removed from atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Workers completing the Salt Lake Temple in 1893 pose for a picture on the spire below the Cyrus Dallin statue of the angel Moroni.
Workers completing the Salt Lake Temple in 1893 pose for a picture on the spire below the Cyrus Dallin statue of the angel Moroni. Credit: Church History Library

May 2020: The angel Moroni and capstone of the Salt Lake Temple is removed as part of an extensive renovation and the time capsule in the capstone is opened.

Oct. 20, 2020: Church News launches its podcast.

The Church News podcast
The Church News podcast Credit: Church News