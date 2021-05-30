Video: What Nauvoo, the temple and its history mean to Elder and Sister Cook

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Nauvoo Temple District — an area with historic homes, landscapes and pavilions located just west of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple — on Saturday, May 29.

“There is something about Nauvoo that just really touches my heart, so I am happy to be back,” said Elder Cook. “I love the history. I love the ancestors. I love the houses. I love everything about it. But the temple is really what gives it the meaning doctrinally and is special.”

This Church News video, titled “Sacred Ground,” features images of Nauvoo as a temple city and concludes with Elder Cook’s apostolic witness of the Savior Jesus Christ.

The Nauvoo Illinois Temple at sunset in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

