Video: What Nauvoo, the temple and its history mean to Elder and Sister Cook

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Nauvoo Temple District — an area with historic homes, landscapes and pavilions located just west of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple — on Saturday, May 29.
“There is something about Nauvoo that just really touches my heart, so I am happy to be back,” said Elder Cook. “I love the history. I love the ancestors. I love the houses. I love everything about it. But the temple is really what gives it the meaning doctrinally and is special.”
What is the Temple District of Nauvoo and why does it matter to Latter-day Saints?
This Church News video, titled “Sacred Ground,” features images of Nauvoo as a temple city and concludes with Elder Cook’s apostolic witness of the Savior Jesus Christ.
