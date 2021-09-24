See what Joseph F. Smith’s rooms in the Beehive House might have looked like in 1918

Walking into Beehive House, located at the corner of South Temple and State streets in downtown Salt Lake City, is like walking back in time. Visitors for the past few decades have been able to take free guided tours of one of the oldest surviving adobe brick buildings in Utah, walk through rooms with artifacts or reproductions of items that existed when Brigham Young built and lived in this house with his family and entertained guests of all calibers as governor of the Utah Territory.

But beginning on Friday, Sept. 24, visitors can walk from the late 1800s, upstairs to 1918 and see the bedroom and office of President Joseph F. Smith as they might have looked when he received the vision of the redemption of the dead on Oct. 3, 1918, which is now recorded in Doctrine and Covenants section 138 and was spoken about by President M. Russell Ballard 100 years later in his October 2018 general conference address.

An office that has been refurbished to reflect Joseph F. Smith’s office from 1918 is photographed in the Beehive House in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“We are excited to be opening just before [general] conference since President Smith received this revelation just prior to October conference in 1918,” Andrea Maxfield, a curator for Church historic sites, told the Church News.

The Beehive House was Brigham Young’s primary residence from 1855 until his death in 1877, including periods where he conducted his duties as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, territorial governor and superintendent of Indian affairs. Members of the Young family lived there until 1893. The Church then purchased the building in 1898, and it became the official residence of two more Church presidents: President Lorenzo Snow, 1898-1901, and President Joseph F. Smith, 1901-1918. In 1920, Beehive House was given to the Young Ladies’ Mutual Improvement Association, now the Young Women organization, and was used as a boarding house for young women until 1959.

Re-creating Joseph F. Smith’s rooms

In past years, tour guides would explain that these two rooms in the Beehive House were where Joseph F. Smith received the vision of the redemption of the dead in 1918 — a crucial revelation to the Church. “However, it’s a little bit hard for people to experience in a room that’s decorated Brigham Young style,” explained Maxfield.

“It’s a very sacred and good example of a modern-day revelation,” she said. “So we decided to refurbish those rooms.”

Maxfield joined the Church History Department’s team working on this project in May 2020 when it asked her for help in researching what the rooms looked like. When she asked what had been discovered already, “they said, ‘Nothing.’”

Two rooms that have been refurbished to reflect Joseph F. Smith’s bedroom and office in 1918 are photographed in the Beehive House in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

She began her research with Utah newspapers during the time he lived at the Beehive House. “I went through Joseph F. Smith’s papers, looked at pictures, correspondence, journals, everything like that,” Maxfield said. “Anything you can glean will usually tell you a little bit about their personality, items they may have purchased or things like that.”

An antique typewriter is on display in an office that has been refurbished to reflect Joseph F. Smith’s office from 1918 in the Beehive House in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Problems arose due to not knowing which of Joseph F. Smith’s five wives lived with him at the Beehive House. “After we’d exhausted all of our resources, the most we could glean was that he had a great love for the Hawaiian people, having served three missions there. And so we thought, well, we can do something about Hawaii,” she said.

“At that point, the Lord intervened. We got a call from a descendant of Joseph F. Smith who had a rocking chair that she felt prompted to donate to the Church, which belonged to Julina Lambson Smith.”

Maxfield interviewed this descendant who related a “wonderful, beautiful story” about Julina Smith’s important role in President Smith’s life. She also put Maxfield in touch with other descendants who donated, loaned or shared furnishings, photos, stories and information the Church History Department didn’t have.

One descendant loaned Julina Smith’s Hawaiian quilt to Maxfield’s team so a textiles expert could make a replica. Another descendant donated President Smith’s rocking chair, which accompanies Julina’s chair in the refurbished bedroom. Another donated a reading table Julina bought when she was 11 years old by picking peaches.

Rocking chairs are pictured inside a bedroom that has been refurbished to reflect Joseph F. Smith’s bedroom in 1918 in the Beehive House in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Other items that visitors will see include a record player with Tabernacle Choir recordings, a typewriter with the vision transcribed from Joseph Fielding Smith’s shorthand writing, Julina’s collection of the Author’s Digest, Joseph F. Smith’s complete collection of the Millennial Star (a few duplicates are displayed opened to pages with his name inscribed on them), a replica of Julina Smith’s wedding dress, and a replica of a painting of a Hawaiian landscape. Each item tells a little bit more about the lives and personalities of Joseph F. Smith and Julina Lambson Smith.

“The narrative we’d like to tell [with these rooms] is that the revelation was very deeply personal to Joseph F. Smith.” Maxfield explained that he experienced the deaths of several loved ones throughout his life — his father was martyred and in total he lost 14 children. By 1918, the world had endured the first World War and was in the middle of the Spanish flu epidemic.

He was especially haunted by the death of his first child, Mercy Josephine, when she was 3 years old. Maxfield said that the night before she died, “She was so sick and [Joseph F. Smith] held her in his arms and paced the floor with her all night. In the morning, he said to her, ‘My pet, you didn’t sleep at all.’ And she looked at him and she said, ‘I’ll sleep today, Papa.’ Then she closed her eyes and died a few hours later.”

A portrait of Julina Smith and her daughter Mercy Josephine hangs in a bedroom that has been refurbished to the Smiths’ bedroom in 1918 in the Beehive House in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

In the refurbished bedroom, visitors will see a photo of Julina and Mercy Josephine. To further represent the importance of family, there is also a photo of Joseph F. and Julina Smith on their golden wedding anniversary, and a portrait of Joseph F. Smith’s entire family at the time he was called as President of the Church in 1901, which hangs over the fireplace.

In addition to the refurbished rooms at Beehive House, a temporary exhibit of original and facsimile copies of documents related to this vision will be on display from Sept. 28, 2021, to Nov. 18, 2022, on the first floor of the Church History Library. The documents include a Bible owned by Joseph F. Smith; a journal belonging to his son, then-Elder Joseph Fielding Smith of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and a journal of Elder Anthon H. Lund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The Bible has highlighted the verses in 1 Peter that Joseph F. Smith was pondering before receiving the vision of the redemption of the dead, and which are quoted in Doctrine and Covenants 138. Although Church historians know that this Bible was owned by Joseph F. Smith, they can’t say for sure that he is the one who highlighted these verses.

Documents related to the revelation in Doctrine and Covenants section 138 are photographed at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. They will go on display for the public on Sept. 28. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“Joseph Fielding writes in his journal on Oct. 17 that he recorded, at his father’s dictation, the revelation,” Maxfield said, explaining the significance of the journals on display. “And then we have Anthon H. Lund’s journal, which, on Oct. 31, he writes that Joseph Fielding read the revelation to the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve [Apostles], and that they accepted it as true and the word of God.”

Maxfield said, “The purpose of that exhibit is to show how revelation is received.”

Letters that Joseph F. Smith wrote show that he felt the Lord with him all his life; a copy of a page from his Book of Mormon show he pondered on life after death. His revelation was received, recorded, accepted by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and then canonized as scripture. This progression of revelation was a message they felt would go along well with the refurbished rooms in the Beehive House, Maxfield said.

Jospeh F. Smith’s Bible is photographed at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Also important to note is the presence of Julina Smith through her personal items on display and her involvement in President Smith’s life as his companion.

“If you look up anything on Julina, the most they say about her is that she was the wife of a Prophet and the mother of a Prophet,” Maxfield said. “And I think that’s not the whole story.”

The family members who Maxfield spoke to said that when President Smith had this revelation, “most likely he would have confided in his wife about this revelation. She knew the workings of how things happen. She would have sent for her son [Elder Joseph Fielding Smith, President Smith’s assistant] to come and record that revelation.”

It has taken conservators, interpreters, textile experts, museum staff and missionaries working hard and missing sleep to bring these rooms to life. “They spent a lot of peripheral time working on and deciding on what spiritual message can be taken from a historic site,” Maxfield said.

She hopes visitors will more fully understand the importance of Joseph F. Smith’s revelation, as well as “the importance of how we receive revelation and the importance of a companionship.”

Beehive House is open for tours beginning at 10 a.m., and the last tour of the day starts at 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays — with the exception of today when the last tour will begin at 3:30 p.m. No reservation is required. Group sizes for tours are 10 people or fewer. Face masks are recommended on tours for those who have not been fully vaccinated. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.

The Church History Library is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the library’s website for more information or to request help with Church history research.

Learn more about the Beehive House in episode 76 of the Legacy audio series in Gospel Media, featuring historians Emily Utt and Chad Orton