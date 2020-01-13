Elder Cook offers prayers, alters schedule as volcano erupts in the Philippines

Elder Quentin L. Cook offered the prayers and faith of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to those in the Philippines impacted by the Taal Volcano — which is spewing a large plume of ash, steam and rocks up to nine miles in the sky and posing serious threats to residents.

Meeting with prominent Manila-area interfaith leaders at a luncheon at the Philippine Area Office on Monday, Jan. 13, Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles “expressed our concern as a Church over the Taal [Volcano]. We’re concerned about everybody that’s affected, and we hope that we can contribute to anything that’s necessary to bless all faiths.”

This is the first time in 43 years the volcano has erupted.

Taal Volcano continues to spew ash on Monday Jan. 13, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. Red-hot lava gushed out of the Philippine volcano Monday after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee en masse and shut down Manila’s international airport, offices and schools. Credit: AP

Church members in the greater Manila area, in the cities of Lipa, Tanauan, Balayan and Agoncillo, are gathering in local meetinghouses during the eruption.

All missionaries in the impacted area are safe and have been relocated or are staying in their homes.

Government officials have issued a level 4 alert ( 5 is the highest level), meaning moderate volcanic ash is threatening Manila — the nation’s capital city which has a population of 21 million.

Due to the disaster, Elder Cook’s Monday appointments were postponed.

Elder Cook arrived in the Philippines Saturday with his wife, Sister Mary Cook, to spend a week ministering to Church members and leaders, and to meet with top religious leaders, members of the media, government officials and humanitarian partners and recipients.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits with Latter-day Saints at the Mandaluyong Philippines Stake Center in Manila, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Speaking Sunday evening at a member devotional in the Mandaluyong-area, Elder Cook praised the resilience of Filipinos in the face of frequent disasters.

“I know that there are a lot of trials and hardships,” he said. “The Filipinos have always faced those in such a glorious way. I was here not too long after Mount Pinatubo [1991] had blown up and almost a million people had to leave their homes. But there is something about Filipinos that even when bad things happen, they rally, and they lift their spirits and they smile and they go forward.”

He blessed them with “the assurance of the Savior’s Atonement, which gives peace regardless of what we are faced with.”