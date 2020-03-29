Video: Joy and peace can be found regardless of what is happening, President Nelson teaches

“When the focus of our lives is on Jesus Christ and His gospel, we can feel joy regardless of what is happening — or not happening — in our lives,” said President Nelson.

During his 2019 global ministry, President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are captured in video footage sharing and receiving joy and peace.

Even in times of trial and hardship, the work of the Lord “is moving forward at an accelerated pace,” President Nelson said in an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, one week before his 95th birthday. “I can hardly wait to bounce out of bed each morning and see what the day will bring.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hugs Tate Chan, 3, while meeting with a three-generation family in Singapore on Nov. 20, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Although it “is wonderful though to be able to look back and see the various stages of life,” there are wonderful things ahead.

“I really don’t spend any time looking back,” said President Nelson. “I did the best I could in each one of those phases, and I’m just looking forward to the many challenges that lie ahead.”