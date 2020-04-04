Bishop Gérald Caussé: ‘A Living Witness of the Living Christ’

Notable quotes:

“Plain and precious truths about the Savior’s Atonement resound throughout the Book of Mormon.”

“The central message of the Book of Mormon is to restore the true knowledge of the essential role of Jesus Christ in the salvation and exaltation of mankind.”

“As you study this book, you will hear the voice of the living Christ inviting you to come unto Him.”

The Book of Mormon restores true knowledge of the essential role of Jesus Christ in the salvation and exaltation of mankind.

Jesus Christ extends a personal invitation to each person to come unto Him and draw upon the blessings of His Atonement.

The Book of Mormon contains many examples of men and women whose hearts and lives were changed through the Lord’s infinite goodness and mercy.

The statue of the “Christus” by Bertel Thorvaldsen, reproductions of which are found on the grounds of the Rome Italy Temple, Paris France Temple and other Church properties, is a testament of Latter-day Saints’ love for the Savior.

One possible reason Church members appreciate this statue is because “it reminds us of the description given in the Book of Mormon of the Savior’s appearance on the American continent” found in 3 Nephi 11.

“This sublime scene is the climax of the Book of Mormon. The entire ‘good news’ of the gospel is contained in this image of the Savior tenderly extending His ‘arms of mercy’ to invite each individual to come unto Him and receive the blessings of His Atonement.”

The central message of the Book of Mormon is to restore knowledge of Jesus Christ’s essential role in mankind’s salvation and exaltation.

“Plain and precious truths about the Savior’s Atonement resound throughout the Book of Mormon.” These truths have changed or can change each person’s life.

The Lord’s Atonement is a personal and intimate gift for each person individually. “Just as Jesus invited each one of the Nephite disciples to feel His wounds, He died for each one of us, personally, as if you or I were the only person on earth.”

The Book of Mormon also contains the conversion stories of many individuals, showing how hearts and lives can be changed through the Lord’s goodness and mercy.

The Lord’s redeeming power should accompany, motivate and change His disciples every day.

“As you study this book, you will hear the voice of the living Christ inviting you to come unto Him. I promise that if you accept this invitation and pattern your life after His example, His redemptive influence will come into your life.”

