Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Consider the Goodness and Greatness of God’

Notable quotes:

“Each of us has received gifts that we could not provide for ourselves, gifts from our Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son, including redemption through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”
“Every time we use, benefit from, or even think of these gifts, we ought to consider the sacrifice, generosity and compassion of the givers. Reverence for the givers does more than just make us grateful. Reflecting on Their gifts can and should transform us.”
“As you act act on those words [‘Hear Him’] and listen to Him, remember, joyfully and reverently, that the Savior loves to restore what you cannot restore; He loves to heal wounds you cannot heal; He loves to fix what has been irreparably broken; He compensates for any unfairness inflicted on you; and He loves to permanently mend even shattered hearts.”

Summary points:

  • Prophets throughout time have encouraged men and women to remember the greatness of God and to consider what He has done for individuals, families and a people.
  • Heavenly Father wants His children to recall His and His Son’s goodness, not for Their own gratification, but for the influence such remembrances have on His children.
  • Remember each day the greatness of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and what they have done for each individual.

Summary:

Prophets have encouraged their listeners to remember the greatness of God and to consider what He has done for individuals, families and a people.

Heavenly Father wants His children to recall His and His Beloved Son’s goodness — not for Their own gratification, but for the influence such remembrance has on the individual. By considering Their kindness, one’s perspective and understanding are enlarged. By reflecting on Their compassion, one becomes more humble, prayerful and steadfast.

An example: an older man waiting for a heart transplant learns of a suitable donor – his 16-year-old grandson, mortally injured in a car-train accident. Much like the man, each person is a recipient of provisions not from oneself but from Heavenly Father and the Son, including redemption through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“Every time we use, benefit from, or even think of these gifts, we ought to consider the sacrifice, generosity and compassion of the givers. Reverence for the givers does more than just make us grateful. Reflecting on Their gifts can and should transform us. …

“I invite you to remember each day the greatness of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and what They have done for you. Let your consideration of Their goodness more firmly bind your wandering heart to Them. Ponder Their compassion and you will be blessed with added spiritual sensitivity and become more Christlike.”

Consider Heavenly Father, referring to His Beloved Son by saying, “Hear Him.”

“As you act on those words and listen to Him, remember, joyfully and reverently, that the Savior loves to restore what you cannot restore; He loves to heal wounds you cannot heal; He loves to fix what has been irreparably broken; He compensates for any unfairness inflicted on you; and He loves to permanently mend even shattered hearts.”

About the speaker:

  • Elder Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015.
  • He served in Sweden as a young full-time missionary. 
  • He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.
  • Elder Renlund was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in November 1952. He married Ruth Lybbert in 1977. They are the parents of one daughter.

  • In a March 24 Facebook post, Elder Renlund shared a photo of his niece’s son, Joshua, who recently turned 8 and chose to be baptized despite limitations on how many guests could be invited to the event. Joshua wanted to have the Holy Ghost with him, Elder Renlund wrote.

My niece, Christina, and her husband, Sam, have five children, ranging in age from 1 to 9 years old, and live in Oregon….

Posted by Dale G. Renlund on Tuesday, March 24, 2020
  • Likening the recent earthquake in Utah to “seismic hits” that can occur in an individual’s personal life, Elder Renlund invited his Instagram followers on March 21 to strengthen their faith to prepare for spiritual trials in the future.
On Wednesday of this past week, the Wasatch Front experienced a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. While this is not a significant earthquake and, compared to larger quakes throughout the world, hardly seems worth mentioning, for those of us who had never experienced a moderate sized earthquake before, this was a disturbing experience. • As we know, the Salt Lake Temple is currently undergoing a major renovation, including the installation of base isolators that will protect the temple from a potentially larger earthquake. Scientists tell us that there is a 50% chance that the Wasatch Front will experience a 7.2 earthquake in the next 50 years. (Incidentally, 5.7 is bigger than I want to experience ever again!) • To use that as a metaphor for our spiritual lives, I believe there is at least a 50% chance that any of us will experience a spiritual earthquake in our lives in the next 50 years. So I invite you to consider the potential spiritual seismic hits that could come in your life and the spiritual base isolators that you need to have installed to protect you. • Some thoughts I’ve had include the seismic hit of anxiety for the future. (I am not talking about clinically diagnosed anxiety.) So many things could go wrong in our future, but what can protect us? I would suggest a key base isolator for anxiety is to develop deep faith in Heavenly Father and His plan and unshakable trust in His and Jesus Christ’s love. • Other seismic hits could include burdens, challenges, difficulties. Perhaps a seismic hit could be facing perceived unfairness to us individually or to others. Another might be the premature loss of a loved one. There are likely many other life experiences that could end up being a seismic hit to any one of us. • So I invite you to ponder: what are the experiences that could shake your commitment to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and what habits do you need to be working on today to create a base isolator that can absorb the shock of a spiritual seismic hit?

  • In light of an increased focus on handwashing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he wrote in a March 15 Facebook post that the “Living Water, our Savior Jesus Christ,” and “the soap of repentance” can protect against spiritual maladies.

As we face this worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, we are all washing our hands a lot. The best practice for hand washing…

Posted by Dale G. Renlund on Sunday, March 15, 2020
  • On Jan. 28, Elder Renlund posted a photo on Instagram of himself standing next to the grave of Thomas B. Marsh, the first president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the latter days.
This past weekend my assignments took me to Ogden, Utah. After a stake conference in the Ogden Utah Stake, the stake president, President Kent H. Collins, took Ruth and me to the Ogden City Cemetery to visit the gravesite of Thomas B. Marsh. Brother Marsh was the first President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in this dispensation. He was a remarkable missionary and champion for the Restoration. Sadly, he became disaffected from Joseph Smith during the Missouri hardships and had a falling out with the Church. He lost his membership in 1839. Brother Marsh later joined the Saints in the Utah Territory and was rebaptized in 1857. He lived in the Ogden area, where he died in 1866. I feel a great love for the early Saints who put their lives and livelihoods on the line to establish the Church in this dispensation. Brother Marsh had the courage to repent and return to the Church. It was not easy. In my opinion, he is one of the heroes of this dispensation. As to individuals appointed to the Quorum of the Twelve in these latter days, Elder Thomas B. Marsh could be designated #001. I would be designated #100, as I am the 100th latter-day member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. For this reason, I wanted a photo at his gravesite.

