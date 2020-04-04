Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘A Good Foundation Against the Time to Come’

Notable quotes:

“How could this extensive renewal of the Salt Lake Temple inspire us to undergo our own spiritual — renewal, reconstruction, rebirth, revitalization or restoration?”

“I don’t think we can overstate the importance of such a firm foundation in our personal lives.”

“During these coming years, may we allow these improvements made to the Salt Lake Temple to move and inspire us, as individuals and families, so that we too — metaphorically — will ‘be built in a manner that will endure the millennium.’ ”

Summary points:

The seismic upgrade for the Salt Lake Temple is considered the most state-of-the-art engineering for earthquake protection.

This four-year renovation period can be used as a time for spiritual renewal, reconstruction or restoration.

As Latter-day Saints lay up “a good foundation against the time to come,” they can be strong against the many tumults of life. (1 Timothy 6:19)

Talk summary:

A rendering of the Salt Lake Temple’s base isolation system. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

President Brigham Young said of the Salt Lake Temple, “I want to see [the] temple built in a manner that it will endure through the millennium. This is not the only temple we shall build; there will be hundreds of them built and dedicated to the Lord.”

Like Brigham Young, prophets today look over the Salt Lake Temple and all others with great care. The Salt Lake Temple is currently undergoing a four-year renovation, including a seismic upgrade for earthquake protection to ensure a solid foundation.

Latter-day Saints might ask themselves, “How could this extensive renewal of the Salt Lake Temple inspire us to undergo our own spiritual — renewal, reconstruction, rebirth, revitalization, or restoration?”

The best defense against wrestling with questions or doubt, facing adversity or working through personal offenses with Church members or policy lie in one’s spiritual foundation. Principles of gospel living and the first four temple recommend interview questions could serve as “spiritual cornerstones” for reinforcement.

One example of a Church member who built a strong foundation is a young wife and mother who recently died of cancer. She is often quoted by her social media followers for her famous saying, “God is in the details.”

“These are the devoted souls who understand the profound meaning of the lyrics, ‘How firm a foundation, ye Saints of the Lord’ [and] ‘who unto the Savior for refuge have fled.’”

At an early age Primary children are taught of this truth as they sing, “The wise man built his house upon the rock … And the house on the rock stood still.” The Savior taught the people in the Americas to build upon His rock (3 Nephi 18:12-13).

In the news:

About the speaker:

Elder Stevenson was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015.

As a young man, Elder Stevenson served in the Japan Fukuoka Mission; he was president of the Japan Nagoya Mission, 2004-2007.

He and Lesa Jean Higley married in 1979. They have four sons.

Recently on Social:

Elder Stevenson shared about his experience accompanying President Eyring to the eastern United States in November and showing Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland the JustServe app.

I had the great honor of accompanying President Henry B. Eyring on a visit to the eastern United States this weekend. We… Posted by Gary E. Stevenson on Sunday, November 17, 2019

On Twitter, Elder Stevenson posted a picture and video of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon in January. He spoke during the event about the second great commandment to “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Yesterday, I spoke at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (@NAACP) Salt Lake Branch.



As a Church and as individuals, we commend the mission of the NAACP to advance equality and justice in our society. pic.twitter.com/L3Dgw67n5o — Gary E. Stevenson (@StevensonGaryE) January 21, 2020

“How do you use your phone for good?” Elder Stevenson asked on Instagram and shared a video of youth around the world using technology in positive ways. He shared this video during RootsTech Family Discovery Day.

Elder Steven posted about an unforgettable moment at the Rome Italy Temple Visitors’ Center with his 4-year-old grandson Liam, whose mother is of Italian descent. He also shared this experience during RootsTech Family Discovery Day.