Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai: ‘The Power of the Book of Mormon in Conversion’

Notable quotes:

“For us to become who we need to be, it is essential that we know what to do and do what we know.”

“The Book of Mormon provides spiritual nutrition, prescribes a plan of action and connects us with the Holy Spirit.”

“By consistently applying the doctrine of Christ in our lives, we will overcome inertia that impedes change and fear that foils action.”

Summary points:

Every person can study the Book of Mormon according to their circumstances. With a desire to believe and ponder its teachings, individuals can ask God in faith if the teachings are true.

By obtaining a divine witness of the Book of Mormon, individuals can also come to know that Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world, that Joseph Smith is His prophet and that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is His restored Church.

The Lord’s action plan for His children is the doctrine of Christ, and it is most clearly taught in the Book of Mormon.

Talk summary:

Jesus Christ is the “Master Physician” and He has prescribed everything needed “for us to become who we need to be.”

“Through His Atonement, He binds up our wounds, takes upon Himself our infirmities, and heals our broken hearts. Through His grace, our weakness can become strong. He invites us to follow Him by learning of Him, listening to His words, and walking in the meekness of His Spirit. He has promised to help us in this lifelong process of conversion, which transforms us and brings everlasting joy.”

One of the greatest tools the Savior has provided to help individuals progress on His path to eternal salvation is the Book of Mormon. “The Book of Mormon provides spiritual nutrition, prescribes a plan of action and connects us with the Holy Spirit. Written for us, it contains the word of God in plainness and tells us of our identity, purpose and destiny.” Along with the Bible, the Book of Mormon testifies of Jesus Christ and teaches everything needed to know the truth of the Lord and become like Him.

By studying the Book of Mormon according to one’s own circumstances, with a sincere desire to learn, every individual can come to a knowledge of “the truth of all things” by the power of the Holy Ghost.

“Conversion requires us to be ‘doers of the word, and not hearers only'” — meaning that by consistently “applying the doctrine of Christ in our lives … we will receive personal revelation” and the Holy Ghost “will show unto you all things what ye should do.”

The Book of Mormon is the word of God and, by studying it, individuals can draw nearer to Him.

About the speaker: