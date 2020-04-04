Laudy Ruth Kaouk: ‘How the Priesthood Blesses Youth’

Notable quotes:

“Regardless of your circumstances you can always have access to priesthood blessings.”

“It is in our difficult moments that we need the Spirit to help us the most. No one is perfect and we all experience hardships.”

“Through the priesthood we can be lifted. The priesthood brings light into our world.”

Summary points:

The priesthood blesses us through patriarchal blessings.

Thanks to the priesthood, Latter-day Saints receive the blessings of temple ordinances.

Talk summary:

Laudy Kaouk, 17, encouraged Church members who do not “already have a testimony about the priesthood,” to “pray and to know for yourself of its power, then read the scriptures to hear God’s words.”

The young woman added, “I know that if we make an effort to experience the power of God’s priesthood in our lives, we will be blessed.”

“God is cheering for us. He wants us to return to Him. He knows us personally. He knows you. He loves us. He is always aware of us and blesses us even when we feel we don’t deserve it. He knows what we need and when we need it.”

Regardless of their circumstances Church members can always have access to priesthood blessings.

“Don’t hesitate to ask for a blessing when you need extra guidance. It is in our difficult moments that we need the Spirit to help us the most. No one is perfect and we all experience hardships.”

Another way the priesthood blesses God’s children is through patriarchal blessings. “I have learned to turn to my patriarchal blessing whenever I feel sad or lonely. My blessing helps me to see my potential and the specific plan God has for me.”

Just like God blessed Joseph Smith with the priesthood so that the blessings of the gospel could be restored, Latter-day Saints can receive the blessings of the gospel in their lives through the priesthood. Thanks to the priesthood they can also receive the blessings of ordinances of the temple.

“Through the priesthood we can be lifted. The priesthood brings light into our world.”

