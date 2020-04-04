Sister Jean B. Bingham: ‘United in Accomplishing God’s Work’

Notable quotes:
Summary points:
- Over time, Satan has worked to distort the truth that men and women are equal partners in God’s plan.
- Women and men have essential, unique and interdependent responsibilities appointed by God, and both women and men act with priesthood authority in their callings.
- When women and men work and counsel together and strive for unity, they make more inspired decisions.
Talk summary:
When Adam and Eve entered mortality, they learned to counsel and work together, teaching their children gospel principles and accomplishing God’s work for them in partnership.
Over time, Satan has largely succeeded in dividing men and women, pitting them against one another and enticing them to make comparisons rather than build unity. This division destroys families and creates confusion about individuals’ divine purpose and identity.
As Satan devalued women’s contributions to the family and society, women became subservient to men in many societies, which reduced their influence for good and slowed spiritual progress.
The Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, which began with Joseph Smith’s First Vision in 1820, has shined light on the truth that women and men are equal partners in God’s plan. God gives priesthood authority to both men and women as they labor together to accomplish His work.
The Relief Society is a unique organization because it operates under the priesthood authority of God, giving women the power necessary to fulfill their responsibilities. Men also receive this power as they serve in the Church under priesthood authority.
President Russell M. Nelson has cited Lucy and Emma Smith as examples of women who played vital roles in the Restoration. Emma served as a scribe to her husband Joseph while he translated the Book of Mormon, and Lucy set an example of prayer and faith as his mother. Men and women today can engage in the same kind of partnership, like riding a tandem bicycle and learning to support one another as they progress toward mutual goals.
Achieving unity between men and women will not happen on its own — it requires effort to counsel together — but the resulting decisions will be more inspired. Both women and men must see each other as true partners in order to experience the joy and unity God intends for His children.
In the news:
About the speaker:
- Sister Jean B. Bingham has served as the general president of the Relief Society since April 1, 2017.
- She has a master’s degree in education with which she has taught children and adults English as a second language, including immigrants and refugees.
- She met her husband, Bruce Bingham, at BYU, and they were married in 1972 in the Provo Utah Temple. They have five children of their own and have fostered several children who have become part of their family.
Recently on Social:
