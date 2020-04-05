Video: President Russell M. Nelson says ‘There is much more to come’ ﻿

Since members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustained
President Russell M. Nelson as the Church’s 17th president two years ago, he has logged well over 115,000 miles — traveling to six continents, 32 nations and territories and 49 cities.
He has met with members in large and small settings — often addressing them in their own language — and with world leaders. He has also reached out to victims of crime, comforted those grieving and acknowledged dozens of children.
The goal of the 95-year-old world religious leader is “to build bridges of cooperation rather than walls of segregation.” It is the kind of outreach that touches entire congregations and individuals at the same time. It is a ministry that inspires the masses to look forward. “There is much more to come,” said President Nelson of the work, the 16 million Latter-day Saints and the global church he leads.
A new Church News
20-minute documentary highlights President Nelson’s worldwide ministry, his outreach to world government and religious leaders, his focus on the rising generation, and his ministry to the one.
