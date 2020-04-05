Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘Sharing the Message of the Restoration and the Resurrection’

Notable quotes:

“If the love of Christ dwells in us, others will know that our love for them is genuine. If the light of Holy Spirit burns within us, it will rekindle the light of Christ within them.”

“When you share the Book of Mormon, you share the Restoration.”

“The ultimate promise of the Restoration is redemption through Jesus Christ.”

The revelations of the First Vision are offered as light and truth for any who “lack wisdom.”

For others to be compelled by one’s invitations to learn more of the gospel, three things are required: “first, your love, second, your example, and third, your use of the Book of Mormon.”

It is because of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ that the Restoration and each person’s mortal life and existence has meaning.

The Restoration is not only for those who rejoice in it today. The revelations of the First Vision are offered as light and truth for any who “lack wisdom” and the Book of Mormon is the property of all mankind. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its blessings are intended for all who want them.”

The urgent message of the Restoration belongs to the world and is increasingly important in these last days. The story of the Restoration is ongoing and is the story of hundreds of thousands of disciples who have sacrificed over the last 200 years to share the message of the gospel of Christ.

Disciples of Christ have a responsibility to invite others to come unto Christ, but “our invitations cannot be a matter of self-interest, rather, they must be an expression of selfless love.”

In addition to showing love, disciples can serve as examples of living the principles of the restored gospel. “What you are lends authenticity to your invitation to come experience the joy of the fulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Lastly, the Lord designed the Book of Mormon as an instrument of conversion for this last dispensation. As such, it can be used liberally as convincing evidence of Joseph Smith’s prophetic calling and of the divinity and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. “Its exposition of our Heavenly Father’s plan of redemption is unequalled. When you share the Book of Mormon, you share the Restoration.”

Everyone is worthy of an invitation to learn of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and “the Lord is pleased with every effort we make, no matter the outcome.”

Redemption through Jesus Christ is the ultimate promise of the Restoration. Because of His Resurrection, “the Restoration has meaning, our mortal lives have meaning, and ultimately our very existence has meaning.”

Elder Christofferson shared his gratitude on Twitter on March 5 for the opportunity to announce a donation of 40,000 pounds of food to local food pantries in Richmond, Virginia.

This week I had the opportunity to visit Richmond, Virginia, and announce a donation of 40,000 pounds of food for local food pantries. It was a blessing to be surrounded by leaders of other churches, as well as leaders of the NAACP. pic.twitter.com/NGZdUltBxn — D. Todd Christofferson (@ChristoffDTodd) March 6, 2020

On Feb. 28, Elder Christofferson posted on Facebook about presenting an award to baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera on behalf of the New York Latter-day Saint Professionals Association.

Yesterday, I had the honor of presenting baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera with an award from the New York… Posted by D. Todd Christofferson on Friday, February 28, 2020

