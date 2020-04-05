Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘Sharing the Message of the Restoration and the Resurrection’

Notable quotes:
Summary points:
- The revelations of the First Vision are offered as light and truth for any who “lack wisdom.”
- For others to be compelled by one’s invitations to learn more of the gospel, three things are required: “first, your love, second, your example, and third, your use of the Book of Mormon.”
- It is because of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ that the Restoration and each person’s mortal life and existence has meaning.
Summary:
The Restoration is not only for those who rejoice in it today. The revelations of the First Vision are offered as light and truth for any who “lack wisdom” and the Book of Mormon is the property of all mankind. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its blessings are intended for all who want them.”
The urgent message of the Restoration belongs to the world and is increasingly important in these last days. The story of the Restoration is ongoing and is the story of hundreds of thousands of disciples who have sacrificed over the last 200 years to share the message of the gospel of Christ.
Disciples of Christ have a responsibility to invite others to come unto Christ, but “our invitations cannot be a matter of self-interest, rather, they must be an expression of selfless love.”
In addition to showing love, disciples can serve as examples of living the principles of the restored gospel. “What you are lends authenticity to your invitation to come experience the joy of the fulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Lastly, the Lord designed the Book of Mormon as an instrument of conversion for this last dispensation. As such, it can be used liberally as convincing evidence of Joseph Smith’s prophetic calling and of the divinity and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. “Its exposition of our Heavenly Father’s plan of redemption is unequalled. When you share the Book of Mormon, you share the Restoration.”
Everyone is worthy of an invitation to learn of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and “the Lord is pleased with every effort we make, no matter the outcome.”
Redemption through Jesus Christ is the ultimate promise of the Restoration. Because of His Resurrection, “the Restoration has meaning, our mortal lives have meaning, and ultimately our very existence has meaning.”
In the news:
- During an assignment to the Northeast in March, Elder Christofferson announced food donations from the Church to local pantries in Virginia and New York.
- The Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge honored Elder Christofferson by presenting him with the George Washington Honor Medal on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.
- Elder Christofferson joined President Nelson in a Feb. 2 devotional broadcast to Venezuelan Latter-day Saints.
- During a worldwide devotional on Jan. 12, Elder and Sister Christofferson encouraged young adults to not let “FOMO” — the fear of missing out — delay the choice to commit to the Savior.
- The Christoffersons spent their 2019 Christmas morning at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, speaking to a worldwide audience of missionaries in a devotional broadcast to all MTCs.
- Elder Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, joined President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy Nelson on a ministry tour in Southeast Asia from Nov. 15-22, 2019. The leaders met with Latter-day Saints in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia.
- On Nov. 3, 2019, Elder Christofferson rededicated the Asunción Paraguay Temple — his first time presiding at a temple dedication or rededication. He offered the prayer in Spanish, the language he learned as a young missionary serving in Argentina in the 1960s.
- Elder Christofferson traveled with President M. Russell Ballard in October to Sharon, Vermont, and testified of the Prophet Joseph Smith at his birthplace.
About the speaker:
- Elder D. Todd Christofferson has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since April 5, 2008. He turned 75 years old on Jan. 24.
- He has spoken many times to global audiences, including at the G20 International Faith Forum in Argentina on religious freedom and in Washington, D.C., on Watergate.
- In 1968, he married Kathy Jacob. The two met at a football game — at the time, he had been helping with crowd control, and she was a Cougarette. They are the parents of five children.
Recently on social:
- Elder Christofferson shared his gratitude on Twitter on March 5 for the opportunity to announce a donation of 40,000 pounds of food to local food pantries in Richmond, Virginia.
- On Feb. 28, Elder Christofferson posted on Facebook about presenting an award to baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera on behalf of the New York Latter-day Saint Professionals Association.
- On Nov. 12, 2019, he posted an old family photo of himself reading with his wife and children, highlighting the importance of scripture study in the home.
- Elder Christofferson posted some photos from a trip to New England with President M. Russell Ballard on Oct. 20, 2019. At a devotional in Boston, he outlined three ways the Lord uses small means to bring about great things.