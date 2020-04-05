Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘Sharing the Message of the Restoration and the Resurrection’

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder D. Todd Christofferson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Notable quotes:

“If the love of Christ dwells in us, others will know that our love for them is genuine. If the light of Holy Spirit burns within us, it will rekindle the light of Christ within them.”
“When you share the Book of Mormon, you share the Restoration.”
“The ultimate promise of the Restoration is redemption through Jesus Christ.”

Summary points:

  • The revelations of the First Vision are offered as light and truth for any who “lack wisdom.”
  • For others to be compelled by one’s invitations to learn more of the gospel, three things are required: “first, your love, second, your example, and third, your use of the Book of Mormon.”
  • It is because of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ that the Restoration and each person’s mortal life and existence has meaning.

Summary:

The Restoration is not only for those who rejoice in it today. The revelations of the First Vision are offered as light and truth for any who “lack wisdom” and the Book of Mormon is the property of all mankind. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its blessings are intended for all who want them.” 

The urgent message of the Restoration belongs to the world and is increasingly important in these last days. The story of the Restoration is ongoing and is the story of hundreds of thousands of disciples who have sacrificed over the last 200 years to share the message of the gospel of Christ. 

Disciples of Christ have a responsibility to invite others to come unto Christ, but “our invitations cannot be a matter of self-interest, rather, they must be an expression of selfless love.”

In addition to showing love, disciples can serve as examples of living the principles of the restored gospel. “What you are lends authenticity to your invitation to come experience the joy of the fulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.” 

Lastly, the Lord designed the Book of Mormon as an instrument of conversion for this last dispensation. As such, it can be used liberally as convincing evidence of Joseph Smith’s prophetic calling and of the divinity and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. “Its exposition of our Heavenly Father’s plan of redemption is unequalled. When you share the Book of Mormon, you share the Restoration.”

Everyone is worthy of an invitation to learn of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and “the Lord is pleased with every effort we make, no matter the outcome.” 

Redemption through Jesus Christ is the ultimate promise of the Restoration. Because of His Resurrection, “the Restoration has meaning, our mortal lives have meaning, and ultimately our very existence has meaning.”

About the speaker:

Recently on social:

  • Elder Christofferson shared his gratitude on Twitter on March 5 for the opportunity to announce a donation of 40,000 pounds of food to local food pantries in Richmond, Virginia.
  • On Feb. 28, Elder Christofferson posted on Facebook about presenting an award to baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera on behalf of the New York Latter-day Saint Professionals Association.

Yesterday, I had the honor of presenting baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera with an award from the New York…

Posted by D. Todd Christofferson on Friday, February 28, 2020
  • On Nov. 12, 2019, he posted an old family photo of himself reading with his wife and children, highlighting the importance of scripture study in the home.
View this post on Instagram

I think one of the best things I have done as a father has been to read the scriptures with my wife and children, especially the Book of Mormon. I can’t say that every time we sat down to read together it was a wonderful spiritual experience. Sometimes there was some complaining, and occasionally when we read in the mornings, one or another would fall asleep. To be honest, I have to admit that once in a while I was the one who was guilty of falling asleep. Nevertheless, as we continued this practice day after day and year after year, our children came to understand the voice of the Lord as it is found in the scriptures, again, especially in the Book of Mormon, which we read several times. I have heard many comments this year about experiences with our home-centered, Church-supported approach to gospel learning. These comments range from unbridled enthusiasm to disappointment that home has not yet become the “sanctuary of faith” President Russell M. Nelson speaks about. I suppose most of us are somewhere along the spectrum between those two feelings. May I suggest that you re-read Elder Quentin L. Cook’s talk titled “Deep and Lasting Conversion to Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ,” which he gave in October general conference last year when “Come, Follow Me” was introduced, and also President Henry B. Eyring’s talk from the same conference titled “Try, Try, Try.” For everyone, perfection is still pending, so don’t be discouraged. The promised blessings will be realized over time as we go forward doing the best we can in our particular circumstances. The promises are sure.

A post shared by D. Todd Christofferson (@dtoddchristofferson) on

  • Elder Christofferson posted some photos from a trip to New England with President M. Russell Ballard on Oct. 20, 2019. At a devotional in Boston, he outlined three ways the Lord uses small means to bring about great things.
View this post on Instagram

I mentioned on social media recently that I have been pondering this principle: “By small means the Lord can bring about great things” (1 Nephi 16:29). Tonight in Boston, I had the chance to share three ways our Redeemer and the Holy Spirit use small and simple means to bring about great things in our lives. First is prayer. If we are to have His help, including in our day-to-day concerns, we need more or less constant recourse to our Heavenly Father in prayer. Let your prayers typically include some quiet time. Often in those moments will come answers, promptings, understanding, gentle correction, and sometimes just simply reassurance and peace. Second is regular access to the scriptures. I invite each of us to commit a certain amount of time each day to immerse ourselves in the scriptures, studying, thinking, meditating, praying, and recording what we learn or the direction we may receive. It shouldn’t matter how much we read. Being in the scriptures in this intentional way facilitates communion with heaven, and we can expect to receive light and understanding whether it be related to what we are studying at the moment or anything else the Lord desires to communicate. Third, find and follow the Lord’s will and purpose for your life. We have the rudder of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ to guide us in fulfilling the purpose of our mortal life. We also have the blessing of personal revelation to teach us particular added purposes He has in mind for each of us individually. Finally, we have grace of God the Father and His Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to empower us to do and become all that our Father in Heaven envisions.

A post shared by D. Todd Christofferson (@dtoddchristofferson) on

