Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘The Blessing of Continuing Revelation to Prophets and Personal Revelation to Guide Our Lives’

Notable quotes:

“I declare with all solemnity that continuous revelation has been received and is being received through channels the Lord has established.”

“Personal revelation is available to all those who humbly seek guidance from the Lord. It is as important as prophetic revelation.”

“I assure you that revelatory guidance can be received by each of us as we humbly labor in the Lord’s vineyard.”

Summary points:

Prophets receive continuing revelation for the Church in these latter days.

Announcements and changes are made when all members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve receive “the mind, will and voice of the Lord” in unison.

Latter-day Saints can receive personal revelation through the Holy Ghost.

Talk summary:

The restored Church of Jesus Christ is “founded upon the rock of revelation,” as President Spencer W. Kimball taught. The Prophet Joseph Smith received revelation after revelation. President Russell M. Nelson receives revelation for the Church today. The new proclamation he read this morning is evidence the Lord communicates with His children.

“Some revelations are of monumental importance and others enhance our understanding of essential divine truths and provide guidance for our day.”

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles desire to be reunited with those who have left the Church. “We need you! The Church needs you! The Lord needs you! Our heartfelt prayer is that you will join with us in worshipping the Savior of the world.”

Personal revelation is as important as prophetic revelation and is available to all who humbly seek the Lord’s guidance. Some principles to prepare for receiving revelation include praying for spiritual guidance, preparing for inspiration, and worthily partaking of the sacrament.

“Our spiritual preparation is greatly enhanced when we regularly study the scriptures and truths of the gospel and ponder in our minds the guidance we seek. But remember to be patient and trust in the Lord’s timing.”

The Holy Ghost will also provide revelation in callings and assignments. “In my experience significant spiritual guidance most often comes when we are trying to bless others in fulfilling our responsibilities.”

“Most of our guidance comes from the Holy Ghost. Sometimes and for some purposes it comes directly from the Lord. I personally testify that this is true. Guidance for the Church, as a whole, comes to the president and prophet of the Church.”

In the news:

About the speaker:

Elder Quentin L. Cook was born and raised in Logan, Utah.

While Elder Cook was in high school, his brother was pondering whether or not to serve a mission. They both decided to search for the answer through prayer and received a positive answer that shaped Elder Cook’s testimony for the rest of his life.

He currently serves as chairman of the Priesthood and Family Executive Council.

Recently on social:

While in the Philippines in January, Elder Cook shared a picture from his meeting with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. They discussed ways the Church was helping amid the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

I was grateful to meet today with Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to discuss ways the Church is helping amid the crisis of the eruption of the Taal Volcano. I wanted him to know that our members here support, sustain, and pray for the leaders of the country. pic.twitter.com/eIFIK1bv0e — Quentin L. Cook (@CookQuentinL) January 16, 2020

Elder Cook posted about the release of “Saints, Volume 2” in February and encouraged Church members to read it and feel empowered by the stories.

He shared photos of the Salt Lake Temple and included a prophecy by Brigham Young he read in “Saints, Volume 2” about hundreds of temples being built. “We are living to see this prophetic promise fulfilled in our day!” he wrote.

Every day, I have the privilege of seeing the Salt Lake Temple outside of my office on Temple Square. While this temple… Posted by Quentin L. Cook on Sunday, February 23, 2020

During Christmastime, Elder Cook shared four things Church members can do with their families to focus on Jesus Christ and His teachings.