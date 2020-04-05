Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Come and Belong’

Notable quotes:

“In the Church of Jesus Christ, you will find a family of people who are not so different from you.”

“There is no threshold of perfection you must attain in order to qualify for God’s grace.”

“Because of Him, we can repent, and our mistakes can become steppingstones to greater glory.”

The Lord’s Church is structured to provide opportunities to practice the fundamentals of discipleship. “Actively participating in the Church of Jesus Christ and its great variety of opportunities will help us to be better prepared for life’s changing circumstances, whatever and how serious they may be.”

All of God’s children are invited to join in with this great endeavor. “Even during this challenging time of coronavirus, meet with us online.” Everyone is invited to come and see, come and serve, and to come and belong.

Everyone is invited to read the Book of Mormon, visit ComeUntoChrist.org and meet with missionaries. “In the Church of Jesus Christ, you will find a family of people who are not so different from you.”

The Savior’s embrace extends to all; He cares deeply about every one of God’s children, no matter their circumstances and even if they reject Him. “There is no threshold of perfection you must attain in order to qualify for God’s grace.”

Heavenly Father doesn’t micromanage His children. Instead, He allows them to learn from their mistakes.

“Jesus Christ, the Son of God, died so that our mistakes might not condemn us and forever halt our progress. Because of Him, we can repent, and our mistakes can become steppingstones to greater glory.”

God uses imperfect people to bring about His purposes. “This truth stands as a testimony that it is God’s power, not man’s, that accomplishes His work on the earth.”

Each person’s discipleship begins with the decision to hear and follow the Savior, just as Joseph Smith did.

Everyone has a crucial part to play in the Restoration, which is to love and serve God and His children. “As you do so, God will encircle you with His love, joy and certain guidance through this life, even under the most serious circumstances and even beyond.”

Elder Uchtdorf has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 2004. He served as a counselor in the First Presidency from February 2008-January 2018.

From 1965-1996, he was a pilot, captain and corporate executive for the German airline, Lufthansa.

He is currently the chairman of the Missionary Executive Council and directs the global operation of all missionary activity for the Church.

