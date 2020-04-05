Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Come and Belong’

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Notable quotes:

“In the Church of Jesus Christ, you will find a family of people who are not so different from you.”
“There is no threshold of perfection you must attain in order to qualify for God’s grace.”
“Because of Him, we can repent, and our mistakes can become steppingstones to greater glory.”

Summary points:

  • Everyone is invited to learn more about the Church of Jesus Christ by reading the Book of Mormon, visiting ComeUntoChrist.org and meeting with missionaries.
  • The Savior’s embrace extends to all; He cares deeply about every one of God’s children, no matter their circumstances and even if they reject Him.
  • Each person’s discipleship begins with the decision to hear and follow the Savior, just as Joseph Smith did.

Talk summary:

The Lord’s Church is structured to provide opportunities to practice the fundamentals of discipleship. “Actively participating in the Church of Jesus Christ and its great variety of opportunities will help us to be better prepared for life’s changing circumstances, whatever and how serious they may be.”

All of God’s children are invited to join in with this great endeavor. “Even during this challenging time of coronavirus, meet with us online.” Everyone is invited to come and see, come and serve, and to come and belong.

Everyone is invited to read the Book of Mormon, visit ComeUntoChrist.org and meet with missionaries. “In the Church of Jesus Christ, you will find a family of people who are not so different from you.”

The Savior’s embrace extends to all; He cares deeply about every one of God’s children, no matter their circumstances and even if they reject Him. “There is no threshold of perfection you must attain in order to qualify for God’s grace.”

Heavenly Father doesn’t micromanage His children. Instead, He allows them to learn from their mistakes.

“Jesus Christ, the Son of God, died so that our mistakes might not condemn us and forever halt our progress. Because of Him, we can repent, and our mistakes can become steppingstones to greater glory.”

God uses imperfect people to bring about His purposes. “This truth stands as a testimony that it is God’s power, not man’s, that accomplishes His work on the earth.”

Each person’s discipleship begins with the decision to hear and follow the Savior, just as Joseph Smith did.

Everyone has a crucial part to play in the Restoration, which is to love and serve God and His children. “As you do so, God will encircle you with His love, joy and certain guidance through this life, even under the most serious circumstances and even beyond.”

In the news:

About the speaker:

  • Elder Uchtdorf has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 2004. He served as a counselor in the First Presidency from February 2008-January 2018.
  • From 1965-1996, he was a pilot, captain and corporate executive for the German airline, Lufthansa.
  • He is currently the chairman of the Missionary Executive Council and directs the global operation of all missionary activity for the Church.

Recently on Social:

  • Elder Uchtdorf shared a video in March of one of his missionary grandsons and his companion in Europe who are making the most of being in quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak.
View this post on Instagram

Recently we have had tens of thousands of missionaries traveling around the globe back to their home countries. And, all missionaries throughout the world are still working and serving the Lord in the ways possible under local health conditions and requirements. Some missionaries work from their apartments, others from their homes until they will be reassigned to a new mission. They all are still magnifying their sacred callings to proclaim the gospel and bear witness of the Savior Jesus Christ. You might think, “What can these missionaries really do from their apartments?” I assure you—they are not just sitting at home. They are active and doing a lot of marvelous things! We get wonderful reports of the creative ways missionaries are working to fulfill their callings from their homes during this unique time. Many of them are digitally reaching out to people who are interested in this wonderful gospel of Jesus Christ. Here is an example of a companionship in Europe who are quarantined but still continue on to preach the gospel with word and with music. Their message reminds us that Jesus is a light to the world. This is just one example of the multitude of possibilities that are used by our creative and inspired missionaries to preach the gospel. These missionaries are an example to me during this difficult time. Look and see what you can do right now to lift yourself and others. Protect the health of others by being careful and considerate. Find hope in the many opportunities we have to be a good example and follow the Savior. There are so many ways we can do this! I wish you happiness and hope you will stay healthy and safe at this time. P.S. One of the missionaries in this video is my grandson. ????

A post shared by Dieter F. Uchtdorf (@dieterfuchtdorf) on

  • Reflecting on President Nelson’s invitation to study the First Vision in preparation for general conference, Elder Uchtdorf asked his Facebook followers: “Why do you go to Church? How does going to Church help you manage your hardships?”

Like you, I have spent much of this year pondering about the Restoration more deeply, as President Russell M. Nelson…

Posted by Dieter F. Uchtdorf on Thursday, February 27, 2020
  • In February, he shared a picture holding his new great-grandson outside of the Tucson Arizona Temple, where he presided over the groundbreaking in 2015 and the dedication in 2017.
View this post on Instagram

I recently had the chance to visit Tucson, Arizona. When I think of Arizona, I think of my days spent here as I trained to be an airline pilot. In fact, during my visit, I realized that it was in Tucson, almost exactly 55 years ago to the day, that I received my first type rating to begin my career as an airline pilot. One of the favorite parts of the trip for Harriet and me was to be at the Tucson temple with our new great-grandson, who was born just a few weeks ago. I had the opportunity to break ground on this temple in 2015 and dedicate it in 2017. We visited the temple with my grandson, his wife, and their three beautiful children. As part of our visit to Tucson, we even had the chance to be part of our great-grandson’s baby blessing! As I looked at our great-grandchildren, I felt in my heart that I was looking at a new generation of missionaries, of mothers, and of fathers. I can see a path of happiness and joy ahead for them, regardless of the dark valleys they may have to cross during their lives. How grateful I am for the blessings of the temple that can be ours when we open our hearts to Him and follow His path. I testify that living true to temple covenants and sharing the gospel and what it means to us gives peace in this world and the promise of eternal life in the next.

A post shared by Dieter F. Uchtdorf (@dieterfuchtdorf) on

  • Elder Uchtdorf posted on Twitter about how Heavenly Father can take a post on social media or a brief comment and “transform it into a light.”

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.