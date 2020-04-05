Elder David A. Bednar: ‘Let This House Be Built Unto My Name’

Notable quotes:

“The essence of the Lord’s work is changing, turning and purifying hearts through gospel covenants and priesthood ordinances.”

“We do not come to the temple to hide from or escape the evils of the world. Rather, we come to the temple to conquer the world of evil.”

“Everything that is learned and all that is done in the temple emphasizes the divinity of Jesus Christ and His role in Heavenly Father’s great plan of happiness.”

Summary points:

Elijah’s ancient mission initiated temple and family history work in the latter days and was a key element in restoring “all things.”

The covenants received and the ordinances performed in temples are essential to sanctifying hearts necessary for the exaltation of God’s children.

Latter-day Saints “stand all amazed” at the ever-accelerating pace of His work — “And more temples are coming.”

Talk summary:

Three years after the First Vision, Joseph Smith was visited by the Angel Moroni — who signaled the future fulfillment of Elijah’s mission and its role in the Restoration.

The return of Elijah was important because the ancient prophet held the sealing power of the Melchizedek Priesthood.

“The restoration of the sealing authority by Elijah in 1836 was necessary to prepare the world for the Savior’s second coming and initiated a greatly increased and worldwide interest in family history research.”

The essence of the Lord’s work is changing, turning and purifying hearts through gospel covenants and priesthood ordinances. The most sacred of those are received only in a temple.

“We do not build or enter holy temples solely to have a memorable individual or family experience. Rather, the covenants received and the ordinances performed in temples are essential to the sanctifying of our hearts and for the ultimate exaltation of God’s sons and daughters.”

Covenants and priesthood ordinances are central in the ongoing process of spiritual rebirth and transformation — they are the means whereby the Lord works with people from the inside out.

“We do not come to the temple to hide from or escape the evils of the world. Rather, we come to the temple to conquer the world of evil.”

During a period of prolific temple building, the announcement of each new temple is a source of great joy. But one’s primary focus should be on the covenants and ordinances that “can change our hearts and deepen our devotion to the Savior” — not simply on the location or beauty of the building.

Joseph Smith taught that the building up of Zion brings about the renovation of earth and the salvation of the human.

“I witness that this latter-day work will destroy the powers of darkness and bring about the salvation of the human family.”

About the speaker:

Elder David A. Bednar has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for nearly 16 years. He was ordained and set apart on Oct. 7, 2004.

He served as a full-time missionary in Germany.

He and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975. They are the parents of three sons.

Elder Bednar currently serves as chairman of the Temple and Family History Executive Council.

Recently on Social:

On March 20, Elder Bednar shared a message on Facebook about how faith in Jesus Christ drives fear away. Knowledge of the Lord allows people to “hush their fears,” he wrote, even amid situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

In our daily lives, endless reports of COVID-19 occurrences and restrictions, criminal violence, famine, wars,…

He reiterated President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to study Joseph Smith’s account of the First Vision in a Jan. 28 Instagram post, adding his testimony of the restored gospel.

On New Year’s Day, Elder Bednar posted a photo of himself and Sister Bednar, testifying that “Jesus Christ is the source of enduring joy.”

Susan and I wish you a happy and joyous new year!We are looking forward to 2020—with exciting possibilities and…