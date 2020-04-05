Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘Fulfillment of Prophecy’

Notable quotes:

“We … are the people charged with ushering in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ; we are to gather God’s children, those who will hear and embrace the truths, covenants and promises of the everlasting gospel.”

“The doctrine of Jesus Christ unites all of us — around the world — as sons and daughters of God, as brothers and sisters in the gospel.”

“We do not know when the Savior will return, but this we do know: We must be prepared in heart and mind, worthy to receive Him, and honored to be part of all that was prophesied so long ago.”

Summary points:

Many ancient prophecies concerning the Restoration have been fulfilled today.

Latter-day Saints have been called to share the gospel and doctrine of Christ, which unites everyone around the world.

While it’s unknown when the Savior will return, His people must be prepared to receive Him.

Talk summary:

Ancient prophets prophesied of the Restoration and what was to come in the last dispensation and fulness of times. Many of these prophecies have been fulfilled already.

Daniel prophesied the Lord’s Church “would rise in the last days as a small stone cut out of the mountain without hands,” and increase until it fills the whole earth.

The apostle Peter described times of restitution of all things. The Church is a living example of that restitution.

Joseph of Egypt prophesied a seer that the Lord would raise up. Joseph Smith was that seer. John the Revelator prophesied of an angel bringing together important elements of the Restoration. Moroni was that angel.

Malachi spoke of the return of Elijah, who did come and now there are 168 temples dotting the earth. The sacred work performed in temples is central to the Lord’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.

Church members are to gather God’s children and share the gospel. “The doctrine of Jesus Christ unites all of us — around the world — as sons and daughters of God, as brothers and sisters in the gospel.”

Isaiah prophesied that “the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains … and all nations shall flow unto it” (Isaiah 2:2).

With millions of Church members and friends connected through television, internet and other means, “We are sitting down as if together in the top of the mountains.” And over the years, officials from many nations have come to Salt Lake City and met with Church leaders.

“We do not know when the Savior will return, but this we do know: We must be prepared in heart and mind, worthy to receive Him, and honored to be part of all that was prophesied so long ago.”

In the news:

About the speaker:

Before Elder Rasband was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015, he served as a General Authority Seventy for 15 years.

During his life, Elder Rasband has visited 138 countries in his business career and Church assignments.

He is the only member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles who has served as executive director of the Temple Department; he keeps seven painted gold shovels from temple groundbreakings in his office.

Although he attended the University of Utah, Elder Rasband never graduated due to a business opportunity. But in 1995, he received an honorary doctorate of business and commerce from Utah Valley State College.

Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Twitchell Rasband, were married in the Salt Lake Temple and have five children.

Recently on social:

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Elder Rasband posted a quote from his October 2018 general conference address, “Be Not Troubled.”

The original of this Arnold Friberg painting hangs in my Church office. It is entitled “Peace Be Still.” It reminds me… Posted by Ronald A. Rasband on Monday, March 16, 2020

When Elder Rasband dedicated the Durban South Africa Temple in February, he shared several Instagram posts detailing his experience from arriving in South Africa, to meeting the King and Queen of Lesotho, hosting the Zulu royal family at a special dinner event and the dedication itself.

Following his Jan. 21 BYU devotional, Elder Rasband posted an invitation on Facebook for the students and readers to share with him “what they are doing to exercise their ability to make choices that will affect the world for good.”

Just a few minutes ago, I invited students gathered at a BYU devotional to recognize and honor the freedom they have to… Posted by Ronald A. Rasband on Tuesday, January 21, 2020