President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Hear Him’

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
“As disciples of Jesus Christ, our efforts to hear Him need to be ever more intentional. It takes conscious and consistent effort to fill our daily lives with His words, His teachings, His truths.”
“We felt impressed to create a monument — not of granite or stone, but of words — words of solemn and sacred proclamation — written not to be carved in ‘tables of stone,’ but rather to be etched in the ‘fleshy tables’ of our hearts.”
“God lives! Jesus is the Christ! His Church has been restored! He and His Father, our Heavenly Father, are watching over us.”

  • The bicentennial commemoration of the First Vision — God the Father and His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, appearing to the Prophet Joseph Smith — included a rare Church proclamation, read by President Nelson from the Sacred Grove
  • For Latter-day Saints to “Hear Him,” efforts include going to the scriptures, attending the temple and being involved in family history,

The three instances of God the Father introducing His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ — on the Mount of Transfiguration, to the Nephites in ancient Bountiful, and to Joseph Smith in the Sacred Grove — included the invitation of “hear him.”

To hear and hearken to Christ, Latter-day Saints can go to the scriptures, attend the temple, participate in family history work, better recognize the whisperings of the Holy Ghost,” and heed the words of prophets, seers and revelators.

“What will happen as you more intentionally hear, hearken and heed what the Savior has said, and what He is saying now through His prophets? I promise you that you will be blessed with additional power to deal with temptation, struggles and weakness. I promise miracles in your marriage, family relationships and daily work. And I promise that your capacity to feel joy will increase, even if turbulence increases in your life.”

Church leaders considered erecting a monument to commemorate the First Vision’s bicentennial. “We felt impressed to create a monument — not of granite or stone, but of words — words of solemn and sacred proclamation — written not to be carved in ‘tables of stone,’ but rather to be etched in the ‘fleshy tables’ of our hearts.”

The reading of the proclamation was recorded in the Sacred Grove and is available immediately.

“Study it privately and with your family members and friends. Ponder the truths and think of the impact those truths will have on your life if you will hear them, hearken to them, and heed the commandments and covenants that accompany them.”

As a benediction to the message and the proclamation, President Nelson invited those watching to join in the Hosanna Shout and singing “The Spirit of God.”

  • President Nelson invited Church members and others to participate in a worldwide fast on Sunday, March 29, for “physical and spiritual healing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Latter-day Saints found peace by doing so. 

  • President Nelson extended a warm welcome to all — “regardless of your faith tradition” — to listen to general conference and “rejoice in the comforting power of revealed truth” amid coronavirus fears.

  • President Nelson extended a special invitation to Latter-day Saints in February to “hear Him.”

  • While in Southeast Asia, President Nelson shared a rendering of the temple that will be built in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. “I promise that as you are worthy to enter the temple, miracles will come into your life,” he wrote on Twitter.
  • On Thanksgiving, President Nelson posted a picture of him and Sister Nelson walking through a grove of aspen trees. He encouraged Church members to be mindful of blessings from the Lord.
In the United States, today is Thanksgiving—a day during which we reflect on the blessings with which God has blessed us. However, no matter where you are in the world and no matter what day of the year it is, we can express gratitude for the blessings we receive. I wake up every morning eager for the adventures of the day. And I hope you feel that same exuberance for the gift of life. Though our world is filled with serious challenges, I am optimistic about the future and confident about the fundamental goodness of humankind. Remember, each new morning is a gift from God. Even the air we breathe is a loving loan from Him. He preserves us from day to day and supports us from one moment to another. Therefore, our first noble deed of the morning should be a humble prayer of gratitude. How much better it would be if all could be more aware of God’s providence and love and express that gratitude to Him. Our degree of gratitude is a measure of our love for Him.

