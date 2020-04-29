Revelation guided ‘an interlocking pattern of strength’ that now sustains the Church during COVID-19, Elder Cook says

Editor’s note: This is part five in a series of counsel from members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the COVID-19 outbreak. Read counsel from President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder David A. Bednar.

As the Lord has hastened His work in recent years, revelation has guided the creation and implementation of new initiatives and directives, said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Those inspired efforts now form “an interlocking pattern of strength” that sustains and supports members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facing the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Each of us, in our current circumstances, can have a home that is a sanctuary of faith,” said Elder Cook.

The chairman of the Church’s Priesthood and Family Executive Council, Elder Cook spoke to the Church News via video-conferencing weeks after the First Presidency suspended meetings, closed temples and transported thousands of missionaries to their home countries in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Across the globe, COVID-19 has caused illness and death, stifled economies, closed schools, prompted government mandates and curtailed daily routines.

Amid this uncertainty, Latter-day Saints are showing optimism and strength as they worship in their homes. “I am very grateful for what I see in the members of the Church and their faithfulness,” said Elder Cook. “My heart fills with gratitude for the wonderful way they are reacting in stressful times — for the way they are watching out for others, staying close to others through technology and striving to prepare themselves for future blessings.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, right, along with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, say goodbye at the end of a Latin America Ministry Tour devotional in Quito, Ecuador, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

“This time,” he said, “is foundational and will allow the Church to grow in the future and touch more lives and do more of the work of salvation than ever before. We will look back on this as a foundational time of preparation, and not just something we had to endure.”

Administrative principles

In difficult times, Latter-day Saint leaders center on sacred doctrine and ordinances that guide the administration of the Lord’s Church, explained Elder Cook.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints focuses on divinely appointed responsibilities to assist members as they progress on the covenant path toward eternal life,” said Elder Cook, quoting “Administrative Principles in Challenging Times,” a document released by the First Presidency on April 16.

“To help accomplish this divine purpose,” according to the statement, “the Church and its leaders provide priesthood authority and keys, covenants and ordinances, and prophetic direction. The Church invites all people to come unto Jesus Christ and faithfully obey His commandments.”

The scriptures are clear that challenging times are a part of this dispensation, according to the document. “Amid difficult circumstances, the Church will proclaim fundamental principles and administer needed ordinances to bless Heavenly Father’s children. Whatever the time or circumstances, certain things are essential in the Lord’s Church. These include sacred doctrine and ordinances.”

In times of pandemic or natural disaster, the Church will respond to government orders to take needed actions. “We will always be good global citizens who honor, obey and sustain the law,” Elder Cook explained.

“Along with our commitment to be good global citizens, we respectfully assert that reasonable accommodations be extended to all people of faith as they strive to participate in rites that are foundational to their faith.”

‘Interlocking pattern of strength’

Through inspired leaders, the Lord prepared His Church both temporally and spiritually for changing and challenging times, said Elder Cook.

New initiatives and directives that provide the “interlocking pattern of strength” include: improving Sabbath day observance, introducing gospel teachings that emulate the Savior, making changes to Melchizedek Priesthood quorums, shifting from home and visiting teaching to ministering, expanding responsibilities of Elder quorums and Relief Societies, instituting an integrated curriculum, and developing the Children and Youth program.

As the Lord has hastened His work in recent years, revelation has guided the creation and implementation of new initiatives and directives for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Sabbath observance: In 2015, Church leaders asked members worldwide to elevate their Sunday observance. “We said, ‘it isn’t enough to send your children to Church and expect the Church to provide all of their spiritual knowledge.’ They need Sabbath days where they are being spiritual feed in their home. Those homes need to be sanctuaries of faith,” Elder Cook said.

“Come, Follow Me” and “Teaching in the Savior’s Way,” efforts also strengthened teaching and curriculum used at home, he added.

Ministering: The shift to ministering moved the Church from a “highly regimented” home teaching program to a “more flexible ministering effort.” At a time when Latter-day Saints no longer have the ability to actually enter the homes of ward and community members, they are prepared to “keep close and attentive watch over them and extend love.”

“Our ministering is very much needed with people being so isolated,” said Elder Cook, emphasizing that the shift from monthly visits to Christlike service has “more significance now.”

Dispersing responsibilities: Strengthening Melchizedek Priesthood quorums and Relief Societies is another change that reveals inspired foresight, he said. During this time of crisis, important responsibilities are “widely dispersed among leaders, and not just with the bishop.” This “blesses the Church and blesses the people in a wonderful way.”

Integrated curriculum: Just a few years ago, parents and their children studied different curricula. “Now we are all on the same page,” said Elder Cook. “Families that are worshipping together are on exactly the same curriculum. That is a tremendous blessing and support to them.”

Children and Youth: In addition to the “Come, Follow Me” curriculum, the new Children and Youth program will help young men and young women stay on the covenant path, especially during this time when they are not meeting together regularly. The home has a significant role to play in this “less-structured, more inspired” approach, he said.

“Families can help the youth obtain the goals that they have chosen,” said Elder Cook. “Now would be a good time while families and youth are spending more time at home together.”

Pondering these inspired, interlocking efforts reveals their great blessings, he added. These and other changes prepared Latter-day Saints for “this particular time when we are not able to do what we were used to doing,” he said.

While more changes will come in future years, Elder Cook said the fundamental objective of all the Church does will remain the same — strengthening faith of each member of the Church in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and His Atonement.

Additional inspired tools

Elder Cook spoke of two additional inspired tools made available to Latter-day Saints as individuals and families are responding to the coronavirus crisis — the Book of Mormon Videos series and the narrative history “Saints: the Story of the Church of Jesus Christ in the Latter Days.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, finish a tour of the newly renovated Oakland California Temple, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 6, 2019. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, Deseret News

Book of Mormon videos: These marvelous videos have been provided to the membership, at this unique time. Elder Cook noted that as he and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, in their study of the Book of Mormon, in the last few months, they have loved watching the videos. After a lifetime of reading and studying the Book of Mormon, they are finding additional spiritual feelings and insights from the videos.

The videos were created by members of exceptional skill and sensitivity who deeply understand our doctrine. “They have made sure that every scene is in accordance with the scriptures.”

“Saints”: Elder Cook noted that during this time, when there is much that cannot be done, many Church members are reading the first two volumes of “Saints.” The comprehensive history was written using the extensive research and documentation that is available in our day, he said.

“The Joseph Smith Papers Project has allowed us to have accurate detail and great confidence in the Prophet Joseph and early Church history,” he said.

The recently released Volume 2 details a pioneering period of persecution and challenges — a time not so different, in terms of the challenges that we experience today, he said. For example, during the so-called Utah War in 1858 the members had scattered across Southern Utah valleys. “As the saints returned [to the Salt Lake Valley] …, they found their houses, farms and public works in disarray. Many wards had stopped functioning and most Relief Societies and Sunday Schools had disbanded altogether.” In that same year, a financial crisis crippled the economy. “Tens of thousands of people lost their jobs across the United States, Canada and Europe” (“Saints: No Unhallowed Hand,” p. 284-285).

Early Church members endured challenges that are, in many ways, “much more difficult than we are facing at this time,” he said. “To realize that faithful, righteous people have experienced incredible difficulties and challenges should give us the courage and the faith that we can go through challenging times and be blessed — and, at the same time, bless others.”

‘Courage to go forward’

Elder Cook said on occasion, senior Church leaders discuss what “impedes our awakening unto God.” Sometimes they conclude it is being overcome by the world or the natural man, or because of ignorance of the gospel, he said. Other times it is a feeling of self-sufficiency or the opposite sense of hopelessness or worthlessness. Sometimes it is transgression.

Many times, it is “a failure to appreciate that the [Savior’s] Atonement overcomes the unfairness of life and poor decisions of those who exercise their agency and inflict harm on others,” he said. “Now most of us are spending considerable time at home and have a chance to think about awakening unto God. Perhaps recent events can be a spiritual alarm clock focusing us on those things that matter most. If so, it will be a great blessing in this period to concentrate on things that we can perfect in our lives and how we can bless the lives of others as we awaken to God and move along the covenant path.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook greets Latter-day Saints gathered at a local meetinghouse on Jan. 15, 2020, as the Taal Volcano continues to spew ash south of Manila, Philippines. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Cook said the adjustments impacting Latter-day Saint worship are temporary. “In due time, temples will open, and we will be able to gather as congregations and continue the work of salvation. All the things that are necessary to accomplish the Lord’s plan — will continue and bless His people. We will joyfully participate together in the ways that have blessed our lives in the past.

“I testify that we have a loving Heavenly Father and His beloved son, Jesus Christ who give us daily the strength and courage to go forward in difficult times.”