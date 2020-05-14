Elder Bednar shares United Arab Emirates’ call to fasting and prayer

On Thursday, May 14, Elder David A. Bednar shared a message about fasting, prayer and unity on his social media accounts.

“During this COVID-19 pandemic, I have been inspired by those of many faiths who have joined together in service, fasting and prayer,” wrote the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

He noted the “opportunity to again witness the power that faith brings” on May 14, a day of “Prayer for Humanity” designated by the United Arab Emirates’ Higher Committee of Human Fraternity. People of all faiths are invited to spend the day in prayer and fasting for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This call to prayer comes a little more than a month after President Russell M. Nelson issued a global invitation to people of all faiths to fast on Good Friday, April 10, for the same cause.

“Our hearts are joined with our brothers and sisters in the Muslim, Catholic, and other faith traditions in their efforts for this important cause,” Elder Bednar wrote in his post.

“As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we believe in a living God who hears and answers prayers. We believe that fasting and prayer can connect our hearts to the power of God. I pray that each of us will continue to petition God for relief from this global pandemic.”

During the most recent general conference, President Nelson also announced the future construction of a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at the country’s invitation. The temple will be the first in the Middle East.