Video: A behind-the-scenes look at filming the bicentennial proclamation in the Sacred Grove with President Nelson

In preparation for the 200th anniversary of the First Vision, President Russell M. Nelson retraced the steps of the Prophet Joseph Smith into the Sacred Grove and delivered a bold proclamation to the world declaring the ongoing Restoration of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On this historic occasion, President Nelson invited two general officers — Relief Society President Jean B. Bingham and Primary President Joy D. Jones — to join him.

In a new Church News video, “A Sacred Proclamation,” President Bingham and President Jones recount “the profound privilege” of standing in the Sacred Grove as President Nelson spoke the words of “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.”

President Russell M. Nelson stands in the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, and looks up while filming the video announcing the new bicentennial proclamation of the Church. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

“I remember prior to the filming beginning when President Nelson looked up — just for a moment — but he looked up to the heavens,” said President Jones. “And at that moment, I thought, ‘The heavens truly are just as open as they were when the Prophet Joseph was in that grove.’

“It was a tender experience to witness and to feel the spirit that was there as President Nelson spoke those beautiful words.”

Sister Bingham called it a “remarkable experience” to listen to the proclamation, “delivered by our 95-year-old prophet, who is strong and vital and has all the keys of the kingdom….

“I felt very highly honored to be one of the two called leaders who were there, observing in quiet hush, in reverence, in that beautiful setting.”