2020 Mission Leadership Seminar to be condensed, streamed online

The 2020 Mission Leadership Seminar will be a condensed, virtual training conference this weekend for participating Church leaders, Missionary Department officials and the 135 couples of new mission presidents and companions.

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and precautions have shortened the seminar from three days to two, set for Friday and Saturday, June 26 and 27.

Also, the seminar will be conducted completely online, with the live broadcasts from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City streamed on the mission presidents’ online portal.

Members of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Missionary Executive Council will speak during the seminar’s morning hours — although the shortened schedule means fewer of these leaders speaking than in longer seminars held in previous years.

Smaller online groups of mission leaders will be created for afternoon breakout sessions, with discussion and interactions to be led by members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Presidency of the Seventy and the Missionary Executive Council.

Past mission leadership seminars have been held at the Provo Missionary Training Center and have included devotional addresses by an Apostle to the new mission leaders and training missionaries at the MTC as well as meals and personal interactions with attending General Authorities and general officers.

New mission presidents and their companions listen to instruction and counsel from Church leaders during a session of the 2019 New Mission Leadership Seminar at the Provo Missionary Training Center which was held June 23-25. Credit: Leslie Nilsson, Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

New mission presidents and companions, who normally serve for three years, will begin their service on or near July 1.

The Church will soon have 406 missions worldwide, including eight new missions — the Brazil Recife South, Cameroon Yaounde, Ecuador Guayaquil East, Ethiopia Addis Ababa, Mozambique Beira, Tanzania Dar es Salaam, Texas Austin and Texas Dallas East missions.