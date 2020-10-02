Elder Soares turns 62 today — here are 15 things you may not know about him
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles turns 62 on Oct. 2. In celebration of his birthday, here are 15 facts about the Apostle’s life.
Ulisses Soares was born in São Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 2, 1958, to Apparecido and Mercedes Carecho Soares.
He first learned about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when his aunt sent missionaries to his home in 1963. His parents began attending branch services with a few others on the upper floor of a bakery. Even today, Elder Soares remembers the warmth of the members, mingling with the smell of fresh bread baking at mid-meeting. “I still have great memories of that time,” he said. His parents were baptized after a few months and he followed when he turned 8.
Both Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Fernandez Soares, served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. They began dating after their missions when they ran into each other at a stake dance.
Elder and Sister Soares were married in the São Paulo Brazil Temple on Oct. 30, 1982. They are the parents of three children.
Elder Claudio R. M. Costa, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, is Elder Soares’ brother-in-law.
He received an undergraduate degree in accounting and economics from the São Paulo Pontifical Catholic University, School of Economic Science in 1985 and later received a Master of Business Administration degree.
He was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. He is the first and only Apostle from South America to serve in the quorum.
He was an accountant and auditor for multinational corporations in Brazil and, later, director for temporal affairs in the Church area office in São Paulo, Brazil.
Elder Soares became the first Apostle from outside the United States to dedicate a temple in his home country when he dedicated the Fortaleza Brazil Temple on June 2, 2019.
Elder Soares has served as an elders quorum president, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, stake executive secretary, regional welfare agent, stake president and president of the Portugal Porto Mission (2000–2003).
He served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 2012 until his call as an Apostle in 2018. Prior to his call as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy, Elder Soares served as first counselor in the Africa Southeast Area Presidency.