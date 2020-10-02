Elder Soares turns 62 today — here are 15 things you may not know about him

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles turns 62 on Oct. 2. In celebration of his birthday, here are 15 facts about the Apostle’s life.

Ulisses Soares was born in São Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 2, 1958, to Apparecido and Mercedes Carecho Soares.

Ulisses Soares “grew up in the Church following the light” of his parents, Apparecido and Mercedes Soares (left). As Ulisses trusted in the Lord despite opposition, he learned as a boy to hold tight to the Savior and His gospel. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

He first learned about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when his aunt sent missionaries to his home in 1963. His parents began attending branch services with a few others on the upper floor of a bakery. Even today, Elder Soares remembers the warmth of the members, mingling with the smell of fresh bread baking at mid-meeting. “I still have great memories of that time,” he said. His parents were baptized after a few months and he followed when he turned 8.

Elder Ulisses Soares, left, and Bishop Dean M. Davies assist a little boy in placing mortar on the capstone of the Arequipa Peru Temple on Dec. 15, 2019. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Soares is the youngest of four brothers.

Elder Ulisses Soares as a young missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Both Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Fernandez Soares, served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. They began dating after their missions when they ran into each other at a stake dance.

Elder and Sister Soares were married in the São Paulo Brazil Temple on Oct. 30, 1982. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder and Sister Soares were married in the São Paulo Brazil Temple on Oct. 30, 1982. They are the parents of three children.

Elder and Sister Soares are the parents of three children. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Claudio R. M. Costa, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, is Elder Soares’ brother-in-law.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles (right) and Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy (left) arrive at the Guatemala National Palace in Guatemala City for a historic meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

He received an undergraduate degree in accounting and economics from the São Paulo Pontifical Catholic University, School of Economic Science in 1985 and later received a Master of Business Administration degree.

Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Gerrit W. Gong answer questions during an interview in the North Visitors Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret New

He was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. He is the first and only Apostle from South America to serve in the quorum.

Elder Ulisses Soares takes a selfie with Marcell Pragana, Matheus Pragana, Marcus Pragana and Maria Pragana outside of the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

He was an accountant and auditor for multinational corporations in Brazil and, later, director for temporal affairs in the Church area office in São Paulo, Brazil.

Elder Ulisses Soares visits with members in his native Brazil. Traveling with President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Soares returned to Brazil when he arrived in Sao Paulo on Aug. 24, 2018. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Soares became the first Apostle from outside the United States to dedicate a temple in his home country when he dedicated the Fortaleza Brazil Temple on June 2, 2019.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Rosasa Soares, walk to the cornerstone of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Elder Soares has served as an elders quorum president, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, stake executive secretary, regional welfare agent, stake president and president of the Portugal Porto Mission (2000–2003).

Elder Ulisses Soares greets a child following a devotional for married couples in El Salvador on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

He served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 2012 until his call as an Apostle in 2018. Prior to his call as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy, Elder Soares served as first counselor in the Africa Southeast Area Presidency.

Elder Ulisses Soares is interviewed at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In August 2018, he went to Brazil on his first official visit since his call to the Twelve.

Elder Ulisses Soares visits with members in his native Brazil. Traveling with President M. Russell Balllard, Elder Soares returned to Brazil when he arrived in São Paulo on Aug. 24, 2018. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

When Elder Soares served as president of the Portugal Porto Mission from 2000 to 2003, he became well known for using the Portuguese phrase “tudo vai dar certo” — everything will work out.

Elder Ulisses Soares greets members after a nationwide member broadcast in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Soares’ favorite scripture is D&C 112:10: “ Be thou humble; and the Lord thy God shall lead thee by the hand, and give thee answer to thy prayers.”