Women’s session: See photos and talk summaries for the October 2020 general conference

Sister Sharon Eubank opened the women’s session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference by declaring the “unlimited potential” of the women of the Church to change society.

Citing a meeting of the newly organized Relief Society on June 9, 1842, where the Prophet Joseph Smith said, “By union of feeling we obtain pow’r with God,” Sister Eubank offered suggestions on how the women of the Church can increase unity in the world.

“I have full spiritual confidence that, as we seek ‘union of feeling,’ we will call down the power of God to make our efforts more whole,” she said.

President Russell M. Nelson closed the Oct. 3 proceedings by inviting the women of the Church to prepare temporally, emotionally and spiritually, and embrace the future with faith.

“The more self reliant we are — temporally, emotionally, and spiritually — the more prepared we are to thwart Satan’s relentless assaults,” he said.

Although the past months have presented unusual challenges, “The Lord placed you here now because He knew you had the capacity to negotiate the complexities of the latter part of these latter days,” President Nelson assured.

Joining the prophet in offering remarks were his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. Sister Cristina B. Franco of the Primary general presidency and Sister Becky Craven of the Young Women general presidency also spoke.

Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, participates in the women’s session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, who conducted the session, offered a few brief comments to introduce a new video depicting Latter-day Saint women throughout the world serving, encouraging and nurturing those around them.

“Your individual efforts have been considered collectively and have had a magnificent global influence,” President Cordon said.

Prerecorded hymns by various choirs were performed, including “As Zion’s Youth in Latter Days,” “My Heavenly Father Loves Me,” “I Am a Child of God” and “More Holiness Give Me.”

Sister Liz Darger, Young Women general board member, and Sister Kathryn Reynolds, Relief Society general board member, offered prayers.