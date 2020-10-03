President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Sisters in Zion’

Second counselor in the First Presidency

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the general women's session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2020.
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the general women’s session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: Screenshot
Notable quotes:

“As the beloved daughters of Heavenly Father, and as the daughters of the Lord Jesus Christ in His kingdom, you will play a crucial part in the grand times ahead.”
“Heavenly Father’s daughters have a gift to allay contention and to promote righteousness with their love of God and with the love of God they engender in those they serve.”
“You are daughters of a loving Heavenly Father, who sent you into the world with unique gifts that you promised to use to bless others.”

Summary points:

  • The Relief Society is being called upon to prepare “His people” to become His promised Zion.
  • The women of the Church possess unique gifts that were given by God to bless others.
  • Latter-day prophets, including President Russell M. Nelson, have declared the vast influence women have on the Church as devout defenders of the faith.

Talk summary: 

Heavenly Father’s “beloved daughters” will play a crucial role in the establishment of Zion.

“We know that the Savior will come to a people who have been gathered and prepared to live as the people did in the city of Enoch. The people there were united in faith in Jesus Christ and had become so completely pure that they were taken up to heaven.” 

The Prophet Joseph Smith promised the early Relief Society sisters that, if they live up to their privileges, they would enjoy the association of angels.

“That marvelous potential lies within you, and you are being prepared for it.” 

Heavenly Father’s daughters have a gift to allay contention and promote righteousness with their love of God and love for all those they serve.

“Sisters, you were given the blessing of being daughters of God with special gifts. You brought with you into mortal life a spiritual capacity to nurture others and to lift them higher toward the love and purity that will qualify them to live together in a Zion society. It is not by accident that the Relief Society, the first Church organization specifically for Heavenly Father’s daughters, has as its motto ‘Charity Never Faileth.’”

Faith in Christ, coupled with the full effects of His atonement, will qualify His followers for the “supernal gift” to live in promised Zion. “There you will be sisters in Zion, loved in person by the Lord and those you have blessed.”

The sisters of the Church are citizens of the Lord’s kingdom on earth.

“You are daughters of a loving Heavenly Father, who sent you into the world with unique gifts that you promised to use to bless others. 

“I promise you that the Lord will lead you by the hand, through the Holy Ghost. He will go before your face as you help Him prepare His people to become His promised Zion.”

About the speaker:

  • President Henry B. Eyring has been a General Authority for more than three decades since he was first called in 1985.
  • He served as a counselor to President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018 and as a counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008. Now, he is serving as second counselor to President Russell M. Nelson.
  • He married Kathleen Johnson in the Logan Utah Temple in July 1962. They are the parents of four sons and two daughters.
  • He served as president of BYU–Idaho — then Ricks College — from 1971-1977.

  • Feasting on the word of God, heartfelt prayer and obedience to the Lord’s commandments must be applied evenly and continually for one’s testimony to grow and prosper, President Henry B. Eyring taught in an Aug. 20 Facebook post.

  • In a June 28 Instagram post, President Eyring pled with readers to do two simple things that will move one forward spiritually: always remember the Savior and pray always.
The Savior has used the word “always” in two settings that may have caused you to wonder. First, you promise to “always remember Him” when you partake of the sacrament. And second, He warns you to “pray always,” (3 Nephi 18:18). . You may have wondered, as have I, why He used the word “always,” given the nature of mortality, as its weighs upon us. You know from experience how hard it is to think of anything consciously all the time. Even in service to God, you will not be consciously praying always. So why does the Master exhort us to “pray always”? . I am not wise enough to know all of His purposes in giving us a covenant to always remember Him and in warning us to pray always lest we be overcome. But I know one. It is because He knows perfectly the powerful forces that influence us and also what it means to be human. He knows what it is like to have the cares of life press upon us. . I plead with you to do with determination the simple things that will move you forward spiritually. Start with remembering Him. You will remember what you know and what you love. The Savior gave us the scriptures, paid for by prophets at a price we cannot measure, so that we could know Him. Lose yourself in them. Decide now to read more, and more effectively than you have ever done before. . I promise you that you will feel the influence of the Holy Ghost touch your heart as you search the scriptures with new purpose and as you pray earnestly. From that, you will have the assurance that God lives, that He answers prayers, that Jesus is the living Christ, and that He loves you.

  • In a May 24 Facebook post, President Eyring testified that Heavenly Father hears the prayers of those carrying burdens and understands each person’s needs.

  • President Eyring described how the words of the sacrament prayers should define each person’s daily live, in an Instagram post on May 3.