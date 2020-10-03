President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Sisters in Zion’

Notable quotes:

“As the beloved daughters of Heavenly Father, and as the daughters of the Lord Jesus Christ in His kingdom, you will play a crucial part in the grand times ahead.”

“Heavenly Father’s daughters have a gift to allay contention and to promote righteousness with their love of God and with the love of God they engender in those they serve.”

“You are daughters of a loving Heavenly Father, who sent you into the world with unique gifts that you promised to use to bless others.”

Summary points:

The Relief Society is being called upon to prepare “His people” to become His promised Zion.

The women of the Church possess unique gifts that were given by God to bless others.

Latter-day prophets, including President Russell M. Nelson, have declared the vast influence women have on the Church as devout defenders of the faith.

Talk summary:

Heavenly Father’s “beloved daughters” will play a crucial role in the establishment of Zion.

“We know that the Savior will come to a people who have been gathered and prepared to live as the people did in the city of Enoch. The people there were united in faith in Jesus Christ and had become so completely pure that they were taken up to heaven.”

The Prophet Joseph Smith promised the early Relief Society sisters that, if they live up to their privileges, they would enjoy the association of angels.

“That marvelous potential lies within you, and you are being prepared for it.”

Heavenly Father’s daughters have a gift to allay contention and promote righteousness with their love of God and love for all those they serve.

“Sisters, you were given the blessing of being daughters of God with special gifts. You brought with you into mortal life a spiritual capacity to nurture others and to lift them higher toward the love and purity that will qualify them to live together in a Zion society. It is not by accident that the Relief Society, the first Church organization specifically for Heavenly Father’s daughters, has as its motto ‘Charity Never Faileth.’”

Faith in Christ, coupled with the full effects of His atonement, will qualify His followers for the “supernal gift” to live in promised Zion. “There you will be sisters in Zion, loved in person by the Lord and those you have blessed.”

The sisters of the Church are citizens of the Lord’s kingdom on earth.

“You are daughters of a loving Heavenly Father, who sent you into the world with unique gifts that you promised to use to bless others.

“I promise you that the Lord will lead you by the hand, through the Holy Ghost. He will go before your face as you help Him prepare His people to become His promised Zion.”

In the news:

In an interview with the Church News, President Henry B. Eyring and the other members in the First Presidency reaffirmed that the answer to conflict is faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

During his 2020 Mission Leadership Seminar address on June 26, President Eyring promised that mission presidents and missionaries are never alone in the Lord’s work.

About the speaker:

President Henry B. Eyring has been a General Authority for more than three decades since he was first called in 1985.

He served as a counselor to President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018 and as a counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008. Now, he is serving as second counselor to President Russell M. Nelson.

He married Kathleen Johnson in the Logan Utah Temple in July 1962. They are the parents of four sons and two daughters.

He served as president of BYU–Idaho — then Ricks College — from 1971-1977.

Recently on social:

Feasting on the word of God, heartfelt prayer and obedience to the Lord’s commandments must be applied evenly and continually for one’s testimony to grow and prosper, President Henry B. Eyring taught in an Aug. 20 Facebook post.

All of us at times have circumstances beyond our control that interrupt our pattern of scripture study. There may be… Posted by Henry B. Eyring on Thursday, August 20, 2020

In a June 28 Instagram post, President Eyring pled with readers to do two simple things that will move one forward spiritually: always remember the Savior and pray always.

In a May 24 Facebook post, President Eyring testified that Heavenly Father hears the prayers of those carrying burdens and understands each person’s needs.

At this time, many are praying to Heavenly Father for relief, for help in carrying their burdens of grief, loneliness,… Posted by Henry B. Eyring on Sunday, May 24, 2020