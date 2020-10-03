President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Embrace the Future with Faith’

Notable quotes:

“When your home becomes a personal sanctuary of faith — where the Spirit resides — your home becomes the first line of defense.”

“Life without God is a life filled with fear. Life with God is a life filled with peace.”

“My dear sisters, let us not just endure this current season. Let us embrace the future with faith.”

Preparation is key to embracing this dispensation and the future with faith.

Turbulent times are opportunities to thrive spiritually and influence others.

By creating places of security, preparing minds to be faithful and never stop preparing, the Lord will “speak peace to our souls” and “grant us great faith.”

Over the past several months, women of the Church have shown that in difficult circumstances, they bravely carry on. The Lord has spoken of this modern day with somber prophecies and glorious pronouncements and reassured, “If ye are prepared ye shall not fear.”

Temporal preparation is important, but even more important is spiritual and emotional preparation. As commander of the Nephite armies, Captain Moroni prepared his people in three essential ways.

First, Moroni helped the Nephites create “places of security” with embankments, forts and walls. “A place of security is anywhere you can feel the presence of the Holy Ghost and be guided by Him” — including the home, the temple and following counsel of local leaders.

Second, Moroni prepared “the minds of the people to be faithful unto the Lord.” Just as the Salt Lake Temple’s foundation is being strengthened, spiritual foundations must be solid. Faith in Jesus Christ increases every time it is exercised. Regular immersion in the Book of Mormon — “our latter-day survival guide” — builds faith. Increasing one’s capacity to receive revelation will bring increased direction and “boundless gifts of the Spirit.”

Third, Moroni never stopped physically or spiritually preparing his people. The adversary never stops attacking. “The more self-reliant we are — temporally, emotionally, and spiritually — the more prepared we are to thwart Satan’s relentless assaults.”

“My dear sisters, we have so much to look forward to! The Lord placed you here now because He knew you had the capacity to negotiate the complexities of the latter part of these latter days. …

“I am not saying that the days ahead will be easy, but I promise you that the future will be glorious for those who are prepared, and who continue to prepare to be instruments in the Lord’s hands.”

