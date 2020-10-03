President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Embrace the Future with Faith’

President of the Church

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the women’s session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the women’s session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: Screenshot
President Russell M. Nelson mug Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Notable quotes:

“When your home becomes a personal sanctuary of faith — where the Spirit resides — your home becomes the first line of defense.”
“Life without God is a life filled with fear. Life with God is a life filled with peace.”
“My dear sisters, let us not just endure this current season. Let us embrace the future with faith.”

Summary points:

  • Preparation is key to embracing this dispensation and the future with faith. 
  • Turbulent times are opportunities to thrive spiritually and influence others.
  • By creating places of security, preparing minds to be faithful and never stop preparing, the Lord will “speak peace to our souls” and “grant us great faith.”

Talk summary: 

Over the past several months, women of the Church have shown that in difficult circumstances, they bravely carry on. The Lord has spoken of this modern day with somber prophecies and glorious pronouncements and reassured, “If ye are prepared ye shall not fear.”

Temporal preparation is important, but even more important is spiritual and emotional preparation. As commander of the Nephite armies, Captain Moroni prepared his people in three essential ways. 

First, Moroni helped the Nephites create “places of security” with embankments, forts and walls. “A place of security is anywhere you can feel the presence of the Holy Ghost and be guided by Him” — including the home, the temple and following counsel of local leaders. 

Second, Moroni prepared “the minds of the people to be faithful unto the Lord.” Just as the Salt Lake Temple’s foundation is being strengthened, spiritual foundations must be solid. Faith in Jesus Christ increases every time it is exercised. Regular immersion in the Book of Mormon — “our latter-day survival guide” — builds faith. Increasing one’s capacity to receive revelation will bring increased direction and “boundless gifts of the Spirit.”

Third, Moroni never stopped physically or spiritually preparing his people. The adversary never stops attacking. “The more self-reliant we are — temporally, emotionally, and spiritually — the more prepared we are to thwart Satan’s relentless assaults.” 

“My dear sisters, we have so much to look forward to! The Lord placed you here now because He knew you had the capacity to negotiate the complexities of the latter part of these latter  days. …

“I am not saying that the days ahead will be easy, but I promise you that the future will be  glorious for those who are prepared, and who continue to prepare to be instruments in the Lord’s hands.”

  • In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, President Russel M. Nelson taught that not even a pandemic can keep the Lord from embracing His children.
I love going to the hospital to welcome new babies to our family! This treasured experience brings me unspeakable joy every time. I love holding these precious children in my arms and embracing them for the first time, as in the accompanying picture, taken pre-COVID. These past few months, my pattern has been interrupted. Wendy and I have resorted to greeting our new family members virtually. We have missed holding these babies in our arms and look forward to the day when we can do so again. Gratefully, even a pandemic cannot and will not stop the Lord from embracing us. His love is constant. He never stops watching over us. He has promised that He will be on our right hand and on our left, that His Spirit will be in our hearts, and that even His angels will surround us. You and I have a special opportunity to feel His love during the upcoming general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will be broadcast on October 3 and 4. I pray that you and your family are preparing to hear the words the Lord will speak to you through His servants. General conference is a magnificent opportunity to feel the depth of the Lord’s love for you. I also hope that you will prayerfully consider inviting friends and family, including those of other faiths, to watch general conference so that they too may feel the Lord’s embrace. I love you, my dear brothers and sisters, and send you my virtual embrace, “un gran abrazo.” I promise that as we turn our hearts to Jesus Christ, He will encircle us in the arms of His love.

  • President Nelson thanked all those who have turned the COVID-19 pandemic into the Church’s largest humanitarian project to date, in an Aug. 16 Facebook post.

One positive outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic is a tremendous opportunity for service and humanitarian work. COVID-19…

  • In response to riots and protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, President Nelson condemned racism and plead for peace in a June 1 Facebook post.

We join with many throughout this nation and around the world who are deeply saddened at recent evidences of racism and…

  • President Nelson wrote about the sacred and sanctifying privilege that taking the sacrament is, in a May 28 Instagram post.
The other day a family friend asked my wife, Wendy, what it has been like to have the sacrament in our home. Wendy wrote the following in response: • “Knowing that our dining table will become the sacrament table on Sunday, both of us take special care on Saturday to make sure our home is clean and tidy. My husband finds such JOY as he folds the laundry and vacuums. And I am happy to find joy in his joy! • “The highlight for me is hearing my husband bless the sacrament. I can feel how much he loves the Lord and how grateful he is for the Savior’s Atonement by how tenderly he pronounces each word. I can feel how sincere he is about the privilege he and I have—in that sacred moment right in our home—to renew our baptismal covenants and to make a new covenant with God about how we will live the next week. I am moved to tears every time.” • Wendy and I have loved these special times together, but we have also missed partaking of the sacrament with the Saints. Just days ago, the First Presidency announced plans to authorize the resumption of our Sabbath meetings in a careful, phased manner. Sacrament meetings will slowly begin to be held, based on local restrictions. • Some nations have escaped the pandemic so far. Others are experiencing a continuing increase. For them, a home-based Sabbath will be needed much longer. And I am especially concerned for those who desire to partake of the sacrament but do not have a worthy priesthood bearer in their home. They should let their bishop know that they would like to have his delegated representatives come to their home to administer the sacrament. If they wish to provide their own bread and water, based on their specific needs, they may do so. • Partaking of the sacrament is a sacred and sanctifying privilege. Doing so makes it possible for us to draw more fully upon the Lord’s power. We wish for all who desire to partake of the sacrament to have that opportunity. • I love you, my dear brothers and sisters, and I assure you that the Lord is watching over each of you.

