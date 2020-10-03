Sister Cristina B. Franco: ‘The Healing Power of Jesus Christ’

Notable quotes:

“Through our Savior Jesus Christ, we can all be mended, made whole and fulfill our purpose.”

“If we turn to Him, He will heal us and make us whole again.”

“Jesus Christ is our loving Savior, Redeemer, The Master Healer and faithful friend.”

Summary points:

Brokenness can be healed by coming unto Christ and exercising faith in Him.

Joy, peace and consolation are available to those who come unto Him.

One of the blessings of the Atonement of Jesus Christ is His power to succor.

Talk summary:

“The worldwide pandemic, earthquakes, fires and floods in different parts of the world, as well as other weather-related disasters have left people feeling helpless, hopeless and brokenhearted.”

All are a little broken, cracked and damaged. However, “As we come unto Jesus Christ by exercising faith in Him, repenting and making and keeping covenants, our brokenness — whatever its cause — can be healed. This process, which invites the Savior’s healing power into our lives, does not just restore us to what we were before but makes us better than we ever were.”

President Russell M. Nelson taught: “When sore trials come upon us, it’s time to deepen our faith in God, to work hard and to serve others. Then He will heal our broken hearts.”

To heal brokenness by coming unto Him, faith in Jesus Christ is required. “Because He has experienced all our pains, afflictions and infirmities, He knows how to help us rise above our daily difficulties.”

Joy, peace and consolation are available to those who come unto Him. “All that is [hard and challenging] about life can be made right through the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

Of the Savior’s ability to heal and lighten burdens, Elder Tad R. Callister has taught: “One of the blessings of the Atonement is that we can receive of the Savior’s succoring powers. … His Spirit heals; it refines; it comforts; it breathes new life into hopeless hearts. It has the power to transform all that is ugly and vicious and worthless in life to something of supreme and glorious splendor. He has the power to convert the ashes of mortality to the beauties of eternity.”

“Jesus Christ is our loving Savior, Redeemer, The Master Healer and faithful friend. If we turn to Him, He will heal us and make us whole again. I testify this is His Church and He is preparing to return once again to this earth to reign with power and glory.”

In the news:

In June, Sister Cristina B. Franco wrote about drawing on the Savior’s power in times of need, as part of the Church News “Women of Covenant” series.

About the speaker:

Sister Cristina B. Franco was called in April 2017 as the second counselor in the Primary general presidency.

She served with her husband, Brother Rodolfo Franco, as he presided over the Argentina Resistencia Mission from 2014 to 2017 prior to her being called to the Primary general presidency.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she first moved to Utah with her parents in 1977 when she was 18 years old.

Sister Franco and her husband were married in the Salt Lake Temple on Dec. 15, 1978. They have three children.

She worked for 28 years in her family’s business, which specialized in fixing and selling watches.

Recently on Social:

In a Sept. 20 Facebook post, Sister Cristina B. Franco shared the story of when she first remembers God answering her prayers. “We can help children have experiences where they feel the Lord’s presence in their lives,” she wrote.

I still remember the first time God answered my prayer. I was about five or six years old, and my friend and I were… Posted by Cristina B. Franco on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Sister Franco asked the question, “What does your calling look like during this unique time?” in a Sept. 13 Facebook post. Sister Franco wrote, “I am inspired by many of your efforts to use technology to stay connected with your kids and the many things parents are doing to keep teaching about our Savior.”

During this time of home-centered worship, I can imagine that many of our wonderful Primary teachers miss seeing their… Posted by Cristina B. Franco on Sunday, September 13, 2020

On June 14, Sister Franco shared an example of “unselfish service” on Facebook when she wrote about her old Primary teacher Sister Victoria Antonietti. “Victoria’s Christlike example taught me about the love she had for those she served and her unselfish sacrifice in our behalf,” she wrote.