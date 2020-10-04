Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi: ‘Let Patience Have Her Perfect Work’ and ‘Count It All Joy’

Notable quotes:

“Of all the zealous social, religious and political endeavors of our day, let ‘disciple of Jesus Christ’ be our most pronounced and affirming affiliation.”

“Where we make sacred covenants with God — the temple — is temporarily closed. Where we keep covenants with God — the home — is open.”

“‘Be of good cheer’ is the commandment from the Lord, not be of good fear.”

Summary points:

The key to finding joy in the midst of trials is having patience to let trials work for one’s good.

When one exercises patience, faith increases, as does one’s joy.

Even when living righteously, it can take time and patience before one receives desired blessings.

Talk summary:

Instead of joy and rejoicing, the year 2020 has brought with it the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, natural disasters and economic challenges. “Our Heavenly Father may be allowing us time to reflect and consider our understanding of patience and our conscious decision to choose joy.”

When finding joy in the midst of trials, patience is the key to letting trials work for one’s good.

The perfect work of patience is illustrated in the life of Simon the Canaanite, one of Christ’s early disciples and a former Zealot. The Zealot movement was opposed to Roman rule and advocated violence against the Romans, Jewish collaborators and the Sadducees.

While Simon may have embraced and advocated his philosophy with zeal and passion, the scriptures suggest that through the influence and example of the Savior, his focus changed to discipleship of Christ.

“Of all the zealous social, religious and political endeavors of our day, let ‘disciple of Jesus Christ’ be our most pronounced and affirming affiliation.”

“Just as the trying of our faith works patience within us, when we exercise patience, our faith increases. As our faith increases, so does our joy.”

COVID-19 has created an opportunity for patience to “have her perfect work” (James 1:4). Meetinghouses and temples have been closed for a season, but focus on home-centered learning can increase faith in the gospel and temple blessings.

Many people have lost jobs or opportunities due to the pandemic, but joy is found in the fact that Church members have increased voluntary fast offerings and contributions to humanitarian funds.

“ ‘Be of good cheer’ is the commandment from the Lord, not be of good fear.”

It can take time and patience to receive desired blessings, even when doing everything right. “Enoch walked with God for 365 years before he and his people were translated. Three hundred and sixty-five years of striving to do everything right and then it happened.”

About the speaker: