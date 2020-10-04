Brother Milton Camargo: ‘Ask, Seek and Knock’

Notable quotes:

“Communication with our Father in Heaven enables us to sort through what is true and what is false, what is relevant to the Lord’s plan for us and what is not.”

“He may not answer all of our questions or solve all of our problems right away; rather, He encourages us to keep trying.”

“We have direct access to our own revelation so the Lord can comfort and guide us personally.”

Summary points:

An important part of Heavenly Father’s plan for His children is direct communication with Him.

The Lord promises to open the way for those who ask, seek and knock.

Learning to receive revelation is essential to spiritual survival and requires faith and patience.

Talk summary:

While visiting the Americas after His resurrection, the Savior repeated an invitation He extended to His disciples in Jerusalem: “Ask, and it shall be given unto you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you” (3 Nephi 14:7).

President Russell M. Nelson has given a similar invitation — to pray about the longings of one’s heart and then listen, record thoughts and act on them. This is a pattern to “grow into the principle of revelation.”

President Nelson also said revelation is essential to spiritual survival. Why? Because the world can be confusing and noisy. “Communication with our Father in Heaven enables us to sort through what is true and what is false, what is relevant to the Lord’s plan for us and what is not.”

Asking reveals one’s desires and faith, and learning to understand the voice of the Lord takes time and patience. His voice doesn’t always come in strong impressions from the Spirit; rather, the still, small voice is “reaffirming, encouraging and comforting.”

Seeking requires mental and spiritual effort, humbly trusting in the Lord’s promises. He will expand understanding “line upon line, precept upon precept” (2 Nephi 28:30). Knocking means to act in faith. By actively following Him, the Lord opens the way. Revelation often comes while doing good.

During Alma’s ministry in Ammonihah, he exemplified what it means to ask, seek and knock. His experience teaches that prayer requires spiritual labor and it doesn’t always lead to a desired outcome. However, the Lord gives comfort and strength in moments of discouragement. “If we then speedily align our plan with His plan, He will open the way for us, as He did for Alma.”

About the speaker: