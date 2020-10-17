Sister Eubank addresses G20 Interfaith Forum, calling faith as important as food

Following are remarks shared by Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society presidency and director of Latter-day Saint Charities, during the G20 Interfaith Forum — an international assembly of religious leaders and political representatives. The comments were presented at the virtual conference hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Oct. 17. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed the forum on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Following is the full text of Sister Eubank’s address on the topic, titled “Commitment of faith networks to disaster risk reduction”:

I thank my colleagues for their fine comments today. I first want to address essential food and the relationship network that helps supply it in a disaster.

Looming famine

The latest figures from the United Nations describe the severe locust infestation at the end of 2019, the rapid onset of the COVID-19 global recession, and public safety measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Then it states that 265 million people are now facing face acute food insecurity. This is almost double what it was in 2019. Without being too alarmist, if we do not address this crisis in a coordinated manner, it is projected to grow to be among the worst famines in human history.

Latter-day Saint Charities mounted the largest response in its 35 year history to COVID 19 and the associated food crisis. So far this year, there have been 867 discreet projects in 124 countries. Almost without exception, each project draws on trusted relationships with governments, communities, and other faiths. These relationships have been developing over a long period of time. I mention this because when the disaster is upon us, networks inevitably fray in the tension. These critical relationship networks are best developed early and cared for carefully. Let me give some specific examples.

Creative new partnerships

Perhaps like me you were shocked to see earlier this year empty stores and supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus. The New York Times reported dairy farmers dumping millions of gallons of milk each day because school programs were not buying milk. Potato and onion farmers were ploughing the crop into the ground because restaurants were not buying. And all during a time of exploding hunger. Supply chains were shriveling and traditional community networks were strained. However, those old networks found creative new combinations. Grassroots citizens, college students, and others including Latter-day Saint Charities did not have experience but in the face of the crisis began purchasing milk, potatoes, and other raw products. New partnerships with producers were formed — a local cheesemaker for example to produce high protein swiss cheese from the milk. LDSC began buying potatoes and putting them in weekly food trucks and shipping them out to food pantries across the United States. Surplus potatoes and milk were dehydrated for transport to other places. The old network was creative, the new partnerships were nimble and it worked.

Fasting as solidarity

Like many other faiths, Latter-day Saints have a deep faith tradition around fasting. For us we do not eat for 24 hours and donate the money we would have spent on food so that others may eat. I personally love the elegance that anyone can contribute at any level that is right for them and have a true impact. On April 10, President Russell M. Nelson declared a worldwide fast and invited all people of faith to join in petitioning God for help and relief for those who were suffering in the pandemic. This invitation drew millions of people together in a unified cause. I received dozens of messages but here is one from my friends at Rahma Relief:

Thank you very much for the … the invitation to fast. Fasting for us is a great experience and an exercise we observe throughout … an entire month of Ramadan from sunrise to sunset, which will start 23rd April. My wife and I will observe the fast and pray for the safety of everyone regardless of location or faith.

The funds donated by people who fasted facilitated hundreds of thousands of meals for hungry people. It also brought a solidarity and social cohesion that seems to be unique when people voluntarily cooperate.

Immediate response

Hundreds of the projects I mentioned were to bring immediate food to families suddenly hungry. Typical is a family in Iran whose father and 8 year old son collected scrap metal for a broker. When the father died of COVID-19, the young boy and his 7-year-old sister could not collect enough metal to buy food. They were starving until Mothers Without Borders with funding from Latter-day Saint Charities brought a month’s supply of food and help for the family. As supply chains fall apart, as drought worsens, as remittances don’t show up, as the virus death toll takes parents, this will be an ever growing problem. Faith communities can do more than identify people in greatest need but match their needs to local strengths and provide the ongoing support to families like this one.

Longer-term preparedness

But what about longer term preparedness? I believe it is a mistake to leave disaster response and preparation solely to governments and NGO entities with perceived high resources. I refuse to discount the impact of a family saving a simple tablespoon of rice poured every evening into a soda bottle to build a small reserve or an extra can of water stashed under the table. I applaud the local communities who copy identity papers or secure a solar generator. I want every child to know the designated tree where the family is to meet if they get separated. The families and communities that do these small things build self-determination. They know if they can solve these problems, they can solve other problems, and they don’t have to necessarily wait for agencies. Will they need help? Of course. But they view themselves as actors and not victims. Better than any shiny national media campaign, more energetic than any United Nations development agenda, faith communities have the moral authority and grassroots reach to encourage these resilient preparedness habits that serve society on every level.

What can policy makers do the help faith leaders act most effectively?

I have two suggestions.

Implement the Sendai Framework questions designed to help communities think through their preparation. Have we formed a council of local leaders that includes faith stakeholders to provide communication and coordination in a disaster? Do households have emergency food/water for at least 72 hours? Has the community been mapped? Back-up power, adjunct health facilities, alternate transportation/communication, designated command centers and shelters? Has the community tested its emergency plan? What could we do to minimize loss of life and damage that we aren’t doing now? Invite religious actors into decision making. Be as diverse and inclusive as we can in consultation. Take the time to get to know strengths and gaps. Develop personal relationship of trust and respect. I personally admire the ongoing work of Baroness Nicholson and the Windsor Dialogue to bring Yezidi religious leaders for the first time into close contact with other faith leaders in Iraq, to explain their doctrine, to reduce fear about their worship, to heal old wounds. This is a clear-eyed effort to avert the next genocide in the ashes of the old one. When someone asked her “How did you get them to come?” She said, “ I asked them.”

Faith is as essential as food

As my respected colleague, Elder David A. Bednar, succinctly put it earlier this week at the forum: “Respecting the dignity of religious people pays important dividends, but these powerful opportunities and benefits are possible only if officials acknowledge that for believers and their faith communities religion is essential to their identity and very being.”

Protecting the powerful and unique role of faith in society is one of the main achievable goals of the G20 Interfaith Forum, and I am glad to lend my voice to it and remain eager to hear the ongoing conversation.

Thank you very much.