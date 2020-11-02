First Presidency announces area leadership, other General Authority assignment changes

The First Presidency has announced changes in area leadership assignments as well as council, committee and department assignments, all of which are effective immediately.

The Oct. 30, 2020 letter — signed by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — listed the following area presidency changes involving General Authority Seventies:

The transfer of Elder John A. McCune to serve as second counselor in the Asia North Area Presidency, and his release from all assignments previously issued at Church headquarters. Elder McCune had been serving as second counselor in the North America Northeast Area Presidency.

The assignment of Elder James R. Rasband as first counselor in the Asia North Area Presidency, after previously serving as the second counselor in that presidency. The previous first counselor, Bishop L. Todd Budge, was called and sustained as second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric at the October 2020 general conference.

The assignment of Elder Kelly R. Johnson as the new second counselor in the North American Northeast Area Presidency, rather than an Area Assistant. Elder Johnson retains his other assignments.

Also, the First Presidency made new assignments to three other General Authority Seventies, in addition to their existing other assignments. They include: