Read the First Presidency’s 2020 Christmas message

Thousands take in the colors as the lights are turned on at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Thousands take in the colors as the lights are turned on at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Christmas lights are reflected in the window showing "Christus" statue in the North Visitors' Center on Temple Square.
Christmas lights are reflected in the window showing “Christus” statue in the North Visitors’ Center on Temple Square. Credit: Deseret News

Following is the 2020 First Presidency Christmas message, released Nov. 27 and signed by President Russell M. NelsonPresident Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring:

The true spirit of Christmas comes because of the Christ.

The true spirit of Christmas is in the angel’s announcement: “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11). 

The true spirit of Christmas is in the call of Jesus to “love one another, as I have loved you” (John 15:12).

And the true spirit of Christmas is in the Father’s introduction: “Behold my Beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased, in whom I have glorified my name — hear ye him” (3 Nephi 11:7).

We invite all to seek and share the true spirit of Christmas this season by hearing Him — Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace and Light of the World.

