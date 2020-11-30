Video: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland shares his testimony, says pandemic is a time to draw closer to God

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared an important message in a new Church News video, “My Testimony.”

During 2020, a sobering time of pandemic, people across the globe have worried about their health and livelihood, he said. Many are turning to God. “If we haven’t been able to turn here, and we can’t turn there, we can turn up. And I hope that one thing we’ve all done is come closer to God,” said Elder Holland.

Released Nov. 30, just days shy of Elder Holland’s 80th birthday on Dec. 3, the video features Elder Holland’s testimony that God lives, that the heavens are open and that Jesus Christ is the Savior of the World.

“My testimony to the Church and to the world is that this is true,” said Elder Holland. “This is God’s very truth. This is not a fairy tale. This is not something that I get up every morning, and ask myself, ‘How can I go fool another group of people today? How can I go pretend that something’s true? How can I go work a great fiction on the public?’ I would not do that, and my life is worth more to me than that, and my witness to my children and my children’s children is worth more than that, means more than that, my integrity is more than that.

“I get up every morning saying, not how can I pretend, not how can I act like this is true. My plea every morning of my life is, how can I convey what I know to be more true than anything on the face of this earth? How can I convey to some person, or persons, the reality of the divinity of the Lord Jesus Christ, the fact that God lives, that the heavens are open? I have a commission to stand by the Savior of the world, to defend Him and defend the Rock that He is.”