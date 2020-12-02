Church leaders walk to raise awareness for global hunger

“Did you know that people who are hungry will often walk nine miles a day just to get food and water?” Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and president of Latter-day Saint Charities wrote in a social media post Dec. 1.

Sister Eubank was joined in a CROP Hunger Walk to raise awareness about the importance of fighting global hunger by Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president; and Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Utah, they individually participated in virtual walks close to their Utah homes, walking three miles each.

“Walking by myself made me wonder how many in our communities feel ‘separate’ because they don’t have enough to eat,” Sister Harkness wrote in a social media post on Dec. 1. “Could we do a better job of walking to them and alleviating hunger?”

As a follow-up to the G20 Interfaith Forum, where Sister Eubank spoke about acute hunger, Maurice Bloem, executive vice president of Church World Service (CWS), invited her to join him in a hunger awareness walk.

CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walks that help raise funds to support the mission Church World Service, a faith-based organization that helps provide hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster relief around the world.

As President Jones walked on the trail, her thoughts turned to children who suffer from hunger.

“I would walk and walk and walk to help hungry children or anyone who goes without,” the Primary general president wrote in an Instagram post Dec. 1.

