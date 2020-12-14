Video: President Ballard says the ‘greatest thing’ that ever happened was finding and marrying Sister Ballard

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the best thing that ever happened to him was meeting and marrying his wife, Sister Barbara Bowen Ballard.
Two years after her death on Oct. 1, 2018, President Ballard speaks of her love and influence — and of his loneliness without her — in a Church News video, titled “Simply Beautiful.”
President Ballard met his future wife at a Hello Day dance, just days after returning home from his mission in the British Isles.
“We were married 67 years,” he said. “I’d have to say that she is everything, really. We have seven beautiful children. We have 43 grandchildren, and now 96 or 97 great-grandchildren.”
