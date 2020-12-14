Video: President Ballard says the ‘greatest thing’ that ever happened was finding and marrying Sister Ballard

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the best thing that ever happened to him was meeting and marrying his wife, Sister Barbara Bowen Ballard.

Two years after her death on Oct. 1, 2018, President Ballard speaks of her love and influence — and of his loneliness without her — in a Church News video, titled “Simply Beautiful.”

President Ballard met his future wife at a Hello Day dance, just days after returning home from his mission in the British Isles.

“We were married 67 years,” he said. “I’d have to say that she is everything, really. We have seven beautiful children. We have 43 grandchildren, and now 96 or 97 great-grandchildren.”

Then-Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Barbara smile at each other prior to Elder Ballard speaking to Brigham Young University students during a campus devotional held in the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Then-Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Barbara B. Ballard, exit the stand following the Sunday morning session of the 184th Annual General Conference Sunday, April 6, 2014, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News M. Russell Ballard and Barbara Bowen Ballard smile in an official wedding photo from 1951. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

