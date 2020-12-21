Video: How President Nelson feels about Christmas, colors and children

When asked by young YouTube star Claire Crosby of his favorite color, President Russell M. Nelson likened colors to children, saying he loves them all. “It’s just like children, you know,” said the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in December 2019. “Do I have a favorite child? Oh, no. Every one is special. Blue is special. Yellow is special. I love them all.”

This interaction, as well as other video footage recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic, are featured in a new Church News Christmas video.

The video shares a message of hope at the end of 2020, a year defined by fear, civil unrest, racism and anxiety.

The greatest hope can be found with a singular Child — Jesus, born in Bethlehem. His matchless love and life bless all who follow Him with glad tidings of great joy. With the audio backdrop of “Silent Night” sung by Claire and accompanied by President Nelson on the piano, the video shows President Nelson interacting with children during his ministry stops in 2018 and 2019.