President Nelson is now a great-great grandfather

This December President Russell M. Nelson, leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, added one more title to his repertoire: great-great grandfather.

To celebrate the historic moment, President Nelson and his posterity gathered virtually this December and, with the help of technology, posed for a five-generation photograph.

Baby Duncan McKellar is President Nelson’s first great-great grandchild. Duncan is the first-born child of Jacob McKellar, who is the first-born child of Nathan McKellar, who is the first-born child of Marsha Nelson Workman, who is President Nelson’s first-born child.