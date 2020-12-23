Video: A behind-the-scenes look at President Nelson’s virtual family Christmas pageant

This year, the annual Christmas pageant for President Russell M. Nelson‘s family was held virtually due to precautions for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 45-minute virtual gathering via videoconference on Sunday evening, Dec. 20, President Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, watched as their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and new great-great-grandson participated in a Christmas celebration. It included Christmas carols, family photographs and a recreation of the Christmas Nativity.

The latest Church News video, titled “Nelson Family Christmas Pageant,” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the family gathering and the message President Nelson shared with his family in celebration of Christmas.

“Christmastime is joyful,” he said. “Joy comes in family love. Joy comes in righteous living. As God’s children, we know that joy comes in knowing that our Heavenly Father loves us.”

