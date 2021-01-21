Recently revised General Handbook chapters now available in more than 20 languages

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has updated four additional chapters and portions of a fifth chapter of its digital administrative handbook in more than two dozen languages, with the updates now available.

The updates are translations of content first published in English on July 31, 2020, when the Church announced that language translations would follow.

Since releasing its first revisions in February 2020, Church leaders have now made significant updates in nearly 60% of the English version of “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” which supersedes Handbook 1 (for stake presidents and bishops) and Handbook 2 (for all leaders).

The handbook’s revised content is being translated from English into other languages as quickly as possible, with some translated revisions released in October 2020 and November 2020.

The remainder of the General Handbook is expected to be revised in English this year.

The recent translated revisions were announced Thursday, Jan. 21, on Newsroom.

The translated chapters include:

Chapter 8: Elders Quorum

Chapter 9: Relief Society

Chapter 13: Sunday School

Chapter 17: Teaching the Gospel

Chapter 38: Church Policies and Guidelines (only the sections updated in English in early 2020)

The latest updates included the Relief Society and elders quorum chapters now organized around the work of salvation and exaltation, with the word count in each chapter reduced by nearly half. The Sunday School and Teaching the Gospel chapter revisions also resulted in significant word-count reductions.

The revised chapters have been translated into the following languages: