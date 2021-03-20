Look at 5 behind-the-scene photo galleries of recent devotionals with senior Brethren

Over the past month, a First Presidency counselor and six members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have led a half-dozen streamed devotionals designed to reach Latter-day Saint young adults worldwide.

Brief recaps, photo galleries offering behind-the-scenes looks, and links to the Church News’ coverage and to YouTube videos of the actual devotionals are offered below.

Targeting young adults 18 to 30

Beginning Feb. 21 and running through Sunday, March 21, the six devotionals have targeted young-adult members ages 18 to 30 — single or married.

Leading the devotionals have been President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency; President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Available to Latter-day Saints on the six major continents, the broadcasts have been done in 31 languages, from Albanian to Ukrainian. Each YouTube video will be available for 30 days after the broadcast (the links are included below each recap and photo gallery).

The sixth and final devotional of the series on March 21 will feature Elder Soares and Sister Rosana Soares addressing Portuguese-speaking young adults in Brazil, Africa and Europe. It can be viewed here.

President Oaks and Elder Christofferson address Spanish-speaking young adults

President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Kathy Christofferson listen as Sister Kristen Oaks gives her talk in recording a March 14 Spanish-language young adult devotional that was taped at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prior to recording a March 14 Spanish-language young adult devotional that was taped at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, listen as they join Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, in a conversation while recording a March 14 Spanish-language young adult devotional that was taped at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gives a talk in recording a March 14 Spanish-language young adult devotional that was taped at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles delivers his talk in recording a March 14 Spanish-language young adult devotional that was taped at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Sister Kristen Oaks gives her talk in recording a March 14 Spanish-language young adult devotional that was taped at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles quietly applauds after his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson completed her talk in Spanish for a March 14 Spanish-language young adult devotional that was taped at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, join President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks in recording a March 14 Spanish-language young adult devotional that was taped at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A focus on increasing faith served as the common message for two senior Church leaders and their wives in a March 14 devotional for Spanish-speaking young adults throughout Latin America and Spain.

President Oaks, told listeners: “We all need to increase our faith in God the Eternal Father and in His Son Jesus Christ.”

The streamed broadcast featured President Oaks, Sister Kristen Oaks, Elder Christofferson and Sister Kathy Christofferson. All four delivered closing messages in Spanish following a translated discussion answering a handful of questions from participating young adults.

President Ballard speaks to young adults across North America

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center; Elder Brent Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy, right; and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, left; talk prior to participating in a devotional videoconference with young single adults from the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Looking at screens dotted with the faces of young adults from across North America, President Ballard said the images filled him with confidence for the future, and he promised that even amid dark times, there is hope and light.

“May the Lord bless you, my beloved young people, with the realization now of how very important you are for the future of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “Do not underestimate what the Lord has ahead for you.”

Joining President Ballard for the March 7 devotional were Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy, and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

Elder Holland speaks to Europe, Europe East and Africa areas

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, and Chad H. Webb, administrator of Seminaries and Institutes, prepare to record a devotional from a studio at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2021. The devotional was broadcast to young adults in Europe and Africa on March 7. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles laughs as he, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, and Chad H. Webb, administrator of Seminaries and Institutes, prepare to record a devotional from a studio at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2021. The devotional was broadcast to young adults in Europe and Africa on March 7. Chad Webb, administrator of Seminaries and Institutes, laughs as he talks with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon prior to recording a devotional from a studio at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2021. The devotional was broadcast to young adults in Europe and Africa on March 7. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles records a devotional from a studio at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2021. The devotional was broadcast to young adults in Europe and Africa on March 7. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, and Chad H. Webb, administrator of Seminaries and Institutes, prepare to record a devotional from a studio at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2021. The devotional was broadcast to young adults in Europe and Africa on March 7. Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon talks with Chad Webb, administrator of Seminaries and Institutes, as they sit down with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé in a studio at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Their devotional was broadcast to young adults in Europe and Africa on March 7.

Speaking to young adults from Newcastle to Novosibirsk and from Copenhagen to Cape Town, Elder Holland began his message by clarifying that his purpose was not to “recruit” them to attend institute.

“You don’t exist so institute can become a successful Church program,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “No, it’s the other way around. Institute exists so you can become a successful Latter-day Saint.”

Elder Holland’s message was part of a March 7 devotional for young adults across the Europe, Europe East and Africa areas. The devotional also included a panel discussion with Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and Brother Chad H. Webb, administrator of Seminaries and Institutes.

Watch the devotional in:

Elder Andersen leads French-speaking devotional

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, participate in a devotional for French-speaking young adult Latter-day Saints around the world on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Elder Neil L. Andersen and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, stand with Pauline Caussé, left, and Eric Lepore, second from right, who offered the invocation and benediction for the Andersens' devotional address to French-speaking young adults around the globe on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Elder Randall K. Bennett, who conducted and introduced the devotional, is at left.

As a “friend and fellow disciple” motivated by love and respect, Elder Andersen testified to French-speaking young adult Latter-day Saints in a Feb. 21 devotional “that your faith in Jesus Christ is not in vain. You will see Him again. All the world will know He is the Son of God.”

In the 12 years since being called as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, he has experienced sacred moments, “unspeakable experiences and feelings that I never anticipated in my life, assuring me of the reality of Jesus Christ.”

Speaking in French to listeners in Africa, Tahiti, France, Canada, Haiti and the French islands of the Caribbean and other locations, Elder Andersen and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, who also speaks French, reinforced and encouraged young adults’ faith.

Elder Rasband teaches young adults across Asia and the Pacific

Left to right, Sister Melanie T. Rasband, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of Church Education Elder Paul V. Johnson, and Sister Jill Johnson, listen to those on the videoconference feed during the young adult devotional for Pacific and Asia areas at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the young adult devotional for Pacific and Asia areas at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

More than a mere “thank you,” gratitude is both a heartfelt expression and a commandment, taught Elder Rasband in a March 13 devotional for young adults in the Church’s Asia, Asia North, Pacific and Philippines areas.

“Gratitude is more than just words of appreciation; it is an expression of the heart, one filled with love, humility, integrity, steadfastness, and courage,’’ said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “In a world facing tension, conflict, economic upsets and a raging virus, gratitude at times seems in short supply.”

Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie T. Rasband, spoke at the live-broadcast devotional originating from the Salt Lake Tabernacle, and were joined by Elder Paul V. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of Church Education, and Sister Jill Johnson.

Watch the devotional in: